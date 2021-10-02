Britney Spears’ father will leave his role as guardian only at a high price ($ 2 million)

The news we didn’t want to read is that a new, nasty chapter of #FreeBritney is about to open. The pop star told that her father Jamie Spears, as well as his tutor, has retracted his willingness to retire, saying it will only do so on condition of receive $ 2 million in compensation. Oops! Britney’s father has done it again: once again he has decided to tangle the tutoring case, placing an obstacle towards the end of his conservatorship which has been going on for 13 years now.

On August 12 it seemed to have reached an epochal turning point, as the American media had reported, Jamie Spears had made it known that he wanted to give up his role as guardian for his daughter. Citing legal documents filed by Jamie’s attorney, the news site TMZ reports legal decision: “Mr. Spears intends to work with the court and his daughter’s new attorney to prepare for an orderly transition to a new conservative.”

Today, however, Jamie Spears seems intent on retracting, selling his skin at a high price. To kick off this JaMy Spears and her attorneys requested an exorbitant sum: $ 2 million. To justify the request, Britney Spears’ father said he needed money from his daughter to pay lawyers and agents, according to official documents. “Britney Spears will not be bullied or extorted by her father” was the firm response of Britney’s attorney, Mathew Rosengart, in an official note which continues: “Nor does Mr. Spears have the right to try to keep holding his daughter hostage by establishing the terms of her removal “.

The turning points of the case will probably be seen in the Los Angeles court at the next hearing scheduled for September 29th. “If he loves his daughter, Mr. Spears should step down now, today, before being suspended. It would be the correct and dignified thing to do “added Rosengart, literally stealing the words from our mouths.