Britney Spears, father’s legal protection revoked after 13 years – Corriere.it

from Laura Zangarini

Yesterday, Friday 12 November, in Los Angeles the court ruling: The protection of the person and property of the singer ends today. The Pop Star: The Best Day Ever

After months of debates and twists, Friday 12 November a court of Los Angeles has finally decided to give back to the pop star Britney Spears the check of her personal life

, ending the protection measure that weighed on her from thirteen years and which the star described as abusive . The protection of the person and property by Britney Spears ceases from today. This was the court’s decision, said the judge Brenda Penny. I think that cry for the rest of the day !!!! the best day of my life… praise the Lord, the star reacted on his Instagram account, thanking his fans for the support.

Britney Spears did not attend thecourt hearing on Fridays via an Internet connection as he had done twice this summer. What awaits Britney, and this is the first time we can say that in a decade, it only depends on one person: Britney, his exulted lawyer, Mathew Rosengart, on his exit from the classroom. In front of the court, the lawyer had indicated that one would be put in place safety net to guarantee the finances and the Welfare by Britney Spears. The business consultant chosen by the singer to replace her father as financial tutor will continue to oversee the management of its property, estimated at approx 60 million dollars by the American media.

The artist 39 years old had already won there it causes in court in late September, obtaining the Suspension of the father Jamie Spears from the role of legal guardian

. But Britney especially asked for the right to take back the check of his personal life and the cancellation of the protection measure implemented in 2008 after i psychological disorders manifested by the star. The singer was supported for years in his efforts from a army of fans they asked for the release of the

their idol and who were once again in court in Los Angeles forcourt hearing.

We can’t believe it, what always wanted. Now it can rise higher than the phoenix, can do anything, ha exulted a fan of the popstar after the judgment, Edward. Britney free, I’m overwhelmed, said another supporter. At the end of June, Britney Spears struck hearts by telling the court, via the Internet, that she was traumatized And depressed from this protection. He had specifically said that it hadn’t been possible remove the spiral, your contraceptive device, when wanted to have others children, and being forced to take medications that made her feel drunk.

The star was also complained of having to work on a fast pace despite this measure of supervision and of to pay for all those who were around her without being able take your own decisions. In particular, he had to cope the highest fees of the lawyers of his father who you are opposites to this procedure. I only want my life back, thirteen years have passed and enoughhe pleaded. In July, the judge Penny allowed Britney Spears to choose one’s lawyer, which she hadn’t been able to do since 2008.

this lawyer, Mathew Rosengart, which got the Suspension by Jamie Spears, cruel man, toxic And violent according to him, and that he fought to have it canceled protection of his client. Jamie Spears defended himself from any abuse or misappropriation, but Rosengart asked the court to open an investigation into his Britney’s business management. A hearing was scheduled for December for to examine this component and the financial matters pending, including legal fees believed to exceed the million dollars, according to the New York Times.

Britney Spears wanted by the way get rid ofi from this protection to to marry her boyfriend, Sam Asghari

, met in 2016 on the set of a video clip titled Slumber Party. Britney Spears had two sons from her ex-husband, the singer Kevin Federline. was also very briefly married in Las Vegas to a childhood friend, Jason Alexander: L’Union was canceled 55 hours later. The Princess of Pop has sold over 100 million records worldwide. in eighth place in the billboard list of the successful artists of the decade.