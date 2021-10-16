News

Britney Spears’ fears: “Now I’m afraid of making a mistake”

“I’ve waited so long to be free again and now that I am I’m afraid of doing anything because I’m afraid of making a mistake.” Britney Spears posts a photo of his California home with a fully decorated Christmas tree (“I’m celebrating Christmas early this year, why not? I think any reason to find more joy in life is a good idea …”) and confesses her fear that some false step could cause her to lose the coveted independence, after she has managed to free herself from her guardian father. “I am disgusted by the system and I would like to live in another country !!!”, writes the singer.

“I may have to do things a little differently from now on!” He announced. Then, a prayer that sounds like a ‘warning’ to his family: “Lord, have mercy on the souls of my family if you ever have an interview! In the meantime, I stay away from business, which is the only thing I have. known all my life … “, concluded the artist without hiding his weaknesses.

The whole story of Britney Spears, in particular the difficulties and the complicated relationship with her father-tutor, is told in the docufilm Controlling Britney Spears on the air on Discovery + (from tomorrow, Sunday 17 October, the second part of the investigation). It is curated by the same producers of the revolutionary docu investigation Framing Britney Spears, for the television series edited by New York Times.

“I deserve to have a life like anyone else”, is one of the disturbing audios that testify to how Britney’s freedom was violated within days of a decisive hearing on her case in which her father James ‘Jamie’ Spears was suspended from the role of legal guardian. The documentary traces the life of the pop star under the protection of the parent and comes to light files and information in which Britney claims that the legal protection exercised by her father against her had become an “instrument of control and oppression”.

In the special, the details of a real strict surveillance system emerge, put in place to monitor every movement of the pop star, thanks to the exclusive interviews of those who were in direct contact with Britney during her custody: from the historic assistant Felicia Culotta, the former tour manager Dan George, up to the former head of security Alex Vlasov who testified how Britney’s father maniacally managed every aspect of his daughter’s life. Telephones under surveillance, bedbugs, threats and stalking were the order of the day for the star who could not even be free to go shopping.

From the testimonies collected in the docu-investigation it emerges that James Spears and the guardians isolated Britney from her friends and closest loved ones, making it very difficult for her to live a normal life. The singer could not even see her children without being spied on and in some cases even threatened with not being able to see them again.

Thanks also to the supporters of the movement #FreeBritney it was discovered that the abuse against him was constant, from the blocking of credit cards to the management of the drugs to be taken. Britney Spears now seems reborn and finally free to take back her life, but the series also raises some disturbing questions: is the story of Britney Spears really over? Will there be new implications? Will the singer sue her father? Questions that, at the moment, do not have an answer.

