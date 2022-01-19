Britney Spears, feud with her sister Jamie Lynn continues

THEthe world that revolves around Britney Spears, 40 years old, has long seemed to be sharply divided in two. On the one hand there is the his family, which for decades has been doing everything for put a spoke in the wheel. On the other hand there is … all the rest of the world, who feels a mixture of admiration And sense of protection.

This division could seem excessiveprobably, but digging a little into the life of the singer, we didn’t get very far from reality.

The artist, who also has one star in the Walk of Fame, is one of the most important musical figures of the 2000s and even more for the female pop culture, so much so that it earned the nickname of Princess of Pop.

But it seems that his family, his father in the first place, has only tried to use its popularity to get rich (Brit claims he stole them 36 million dollars during his period of legal guardianship), thanks also to one conservatorship more than ten years that the parent exercised on her.

“Everything that happened to me had to be approved by my father. He loved control to be able hurt his daughter 100,000 percent, ”said the star. “I worked seven days a week, no days off (…). Make someone work against their will, take everything away – credit cards, cash, telephone, passport (…). I had no privacy. “

The relationship between Britney Spears and her sister Jamie Lynn

Not only that: in the wake of his father, too Jamie Lynn, 30, Britney Spears’s younger sister, you would took advantage of the artist’s fame. So much so that the two, for years, have had contact only if it is a question of accusing each other for something.

At the center of the feud between the two sisters, now there is a book, Things I Should Have Said, written by Jamie Lynn, in which the girl also talks about the relationship with sister.

“I’m sorry Jamie Lynn, I wasn’t strong enough to do what I should have done: slap you and mom in the face!Was the reaction of the star, published in a long post on Instagram, then deleted.

The singer, in the post, also talked about the fact that her sister, alone 12 years, already had its own show. “How the hell does a 12-year-old get a show on Nickelodeon? ” The answer is obvious: only thanks to the planetary fame of his older sister. But it seems that in the Spears house there gratitude is not very popular.

Britney Spears: “They ruined my dreams”

“My family likes to hurt me: they have ruined my dreams and now they try to make me go crazy, they disgust me»Wrote pop star again. “Some things they really bothered me […] my sister says that at that time, about 15 years ago (before conservatorship, ed), I was out of control ».

In reality, he specified, “she wasn’t there, he was not close to me. So why do you want now sell a book talking about me? She never had to work, it always has been given all on a silver platter“.

Below, Britney’s Tweet in which she asks her sister to stop telling and writing lies (in her book).

The replica of the “little sister”

The little sister replied that she did not want to “belittle Britney’s pain, but for me it is exhausting to see that what she posts on social media does not match to what he writes to me in private. Both my family and I receive death threats because of his false accusations, so it is necessary for him to reiterate that certain claims they are not true“.

Then, she went to whine on the show Good Morning America, saying that she has always been «the greatest supporter of my sister. And when he needed help I found a way to help her. I went to great lengths to make sure he had the contacts he needed to end legal protection. I got her to help“.

But the world of Hollywood is on his side

Beyond this feud, it seems destined to last forever, outside the family, as we said, Britney is very loved and certain there is no shortage of supporters.

There are not only his thousands of fans, that they have not abandoned it not even in the hardest moments, but also many well-known faces from the world of Hollywood. Besides Paris Hilton, which has always worked hard for his “liberation” from the conservatorship, there are also at his side Chiara Ferragni, Miley Cyrus, Cher, Sarah Jessica Parker and the whole family Kardashian.

And even Justin Timberlake, her famous ex – with whom she has not remained on good terms – yes lined up on his side. “Jess (his wife Jessica Biel, ed) and I send our love and ours absolute support to Britney during this period, ”he said publicly a few months ago. And if it’s true that friends are the family you choose, Britney in this case he chose very well.

iO Donna © REPRODUCTION RESERVED