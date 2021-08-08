Britney Spears files request to remove her father from the conservatorship

The case Spears it seems to evolve from week to week. The pop star has filed the official request in order to remove her parent, James “Jamie” Spears, from the conservatorship. He did so through his new lawyer, Mathew S. Rosengart, and, in addition, asks that accountant Jason Rubin be appointed to manage his financial interests.

Always in the eye of the gossip crosshairs, in recent weeks the pop stars Britney Spears has made public the legal path to remove her father who has full control of his assets.

The 127-page document specifies that, if Britney Spears is able to choose her own lawyer (as in fact she was), then she is also in a position to be able to choose who to have the management of the conservatorship.

The new lawyer added that father James “Jamie” Spears would “dissipated” part of the daughter’s estate, writing about the “possible misconduct of Mr. Spears” and raising relevant questions about conflicts of interest and abuse of the institution of guardianship. In particular, part of the fortune of the singer would have gone up in smoke, starting from the 16 thousand dollars that the father receives every month as compensation for his position as guardian.

As Variety reports, the paper points out that Britney Spears’ net worth is “incredibly low” if you think of the four albums released and the tours that have been held since 2008, the year in which the administration of the artist’s assets by his father began.

Jamie Spears’ lawyers have denied all allegations.

Lately the patrimony britney spears – which is estimated to be about 60 million dollars – was run together with the Bessemer Trust, which however requested to be removed from that role following the shocking testimony in court of the artist and the whole debate around the issue.

Last Updated: Tuesday, 27 July 2021, 20:42



