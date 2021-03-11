News

Britney Spears finds the support of the Republicans to get rid of her master father

britney spears

Instagram




A request, the American media report, made to the chairman of the House Judiciary Committee, Jerrold Nadler, to “examine whether Americans are trapped in unjustified administration.” The two Republicans specifically cite the case of Spears and his father. “The most striking case is probably that of Britney Spears. Since 2008 it has been under an administration ordered by the court. The facts and circumstances continue to be disputed but include questionable motives and legal tactics of the father and now his administrator, Jamie Spears,” the deputies explain.

“Britney never asked for the end of custody” – Defending the star’s dad was his lawyer Vivian Lee Thoreen: “Jamie Spears has diligently and professionally performed his duties as Britney’s administrator, and the love and dedication to his daughter is clear at court. Britney can end her custody, she just has to ask her lawyer to file an application. He has always had this right but in 13 years he has never exercised it”.

