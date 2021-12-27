News

Britney Spears for the first time uses “free Britney” after the victory in court against her father

Photo of James Reno James Reno30 mins ago
0 19 1 minute read

Free Britney. Free Britney Spears. For the first time, the American singer used the hashtag #FreeBritney in a post on Instagram. “I’m coming, people … I’m coming !!!!!”, he wrote in the caption of his last post, in which he also inserted an emoticon with a middle finger. “I feel grateful and lucky – he added -. Thanks to all the fans for your support … you have no idea what it means to me to be supported !!! God bless you!”. In the video posted on her account, Spears celebrates by riding a horse and throwing herself into several somersaults on the grass to celebrate the court’s decision to allow her to choose a new lawyer.

Britney Spears “wants to officially retire”: the pop star’s manager resigns after 25 years

Britney Spears, the new lawyer

Britney Spears’ new lawyer said last night he intends to ask a Los Angeles court that the singer’s protection, which deprives her of much of her autonomy, be taken away from her father “as soon as possible”. “I will file a request to remove Mr. Spears as soon as possible” from this role, as requested by the queen of pop, said Mathew Rosengart. In fact, Britney has defined the measure to which she is subjected “abusive”.

The reactions of the fans

When fans realized that Britney Spears used the hashtag #freebritney for the first time, they were unleashed in an avalanche of comments and likes. To support the American singer also many Hollywood stars and her colleagues. Including Ariana Grande: «You are so loved and supported 🤍», he commented. While writer Chris Stedman added: “We all love and support you!” Finally, the fan account britneysgram re-launched: «Don’t look back and keep moving forward. #FREEBRITNEY “. Recalling the phrase from one of his songs.

.

Tags
Photo of James Reno James Reno30 mins ago
0 19 1 minute read
Photo of James Reno

James Reno

Editor-in-Chief, James loves playing games and loves to write about them more. He knows a lot about entertainment because he has done a drama course. James loves writing, so he is our writer. email: james@d1softballnews.com

Related Articles

From the essential ‘An armchair for two’ to ‘Return to the dead body’, Christmas movies on TV

3 days ago

Theft in the home of Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello in Los Angeles

July 22, 2021

The Dogecoin community supports Elon Musk against the US government

7 days ago

Does the Green Pass become a microchip under the skin?

3 days ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button