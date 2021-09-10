Britney Spears, for the judge to remain under the tutelage of the master father – Shows

Another defeat for Britney Spears and for the #freebritney movements. The Los Angeles courthouse has rejected the singer’s request to free her from the legal protection of the father-master. It emerges from some documents filed in court and reported by the American media. In reality this is not a response to the accusations made by Britney last week, when for the first time she decided to speak, making very strong statements against her father Jamie Spears who for years now manages every aspect of its existence: not only the accounts, but also the choices on the performances and even the impediment to having other children. In fact, the judge cannot comment on the revelations made by the pop star unless his lawyers choose to present a formal appeal to remove the protection of the father.

The filed documents are intended to approve the Bessemer Trust company as a co-conservator, in order to assist Jamie Spears in legal protection. They were an opportunity to express the position of the judge who seems intent on maintaining the status quo. The singer will then remain under the control of her father who manages her finances and private life.









For 13 years Britney Spears is undergoing conservatorship, a US law that requires a judge to appoint a protector to manage a person’s daily life and business in the event of physical or mental limitations. A choice that coincided with some serious personal crises of the artist, moments of collapse that had (also) made the rounds of social media globally. In the last hearing, the pop star had said to herself shocked by its existence. “Everything that happened to me had to be approved by my father – explained the pop star – and he loved the control of being able to hurt his daughter 100,000 percent. I worked seven days a week, no days off, in California the only such thing is called sex trafficking. Make someone work against their will, take everything from them – credit cards, cash, phone, passport – and put them in a house controlled by other people. They all lived with me, the nurses, the 24/7 security. They watched me while I

I changed every day, naked, morning, lunch and evening. I had no privacy. “









Especially Britney said that “I can’t get married or have a child. I have a spiral so I don’t get pregnant. I wanted to take it off, in order to try to have another child, but this “team” doesn’t make me go to the doctor to take it off because they don’t want me to have more children. I deserve to have a life. I have worked all my life. And I’m tired of feeling lonely. “An oppressive relationship or, to put it under the title of a big hit by the pop star,” Toxic “. And that has raised a movement of opinion in her favor. But that doesn’t seem enough to get them back. independence.