Britney Spears free? All against all for a protection of 60 million dollars

Is Britney Spears back on the loose? Today could be the key audience for the future of the pop star who has lived the last 13 years under the “conservatorship” of her father (supervisor of her life and finances, a fortune of about 60 million dollars).

#FreeBritney

An endless story, immortalized by documentaries and investigations, carried out with accusations, tears and appeals with the singer’s fans to “demonstrate” on the web by animating the #FreeBritney campaign to support her battle.

Britney versus Spears

The latest updates on the story were sensational: on the one hand the father Jamie, asking not to be the guardian of his daughter anymore, on the other the videos that dissect every moment of Britney’s life: “Toxic: Britney Spears’ Battle for Freedom “On CNN,” Controlling Britney Spears “(on the New York Times) and” Britney vs. Spears “(on Netflix) by filmmaker Erin Lee Carr which reveals that Jenny Eliscu, the music journalist and executive producer of the 90 minutes of revelations, helped Britney in 2009 to get a new lawyer: Jenny secretly met the singer in a bathroom in the Montage in Beverly Hills to get her to sign documents to present to the court, but it was a hole in the water as the court ruled that Spears had not the ability to choose their own lawyer and even assumed that the signature on the petition was false.

Instagram

Today the judges could accept the request, making it free. But while waiting for the court to speak, the pop star sings on Instagram: “It’s really crazy guys … I saw some of the last documentary and I hate to inform you but a lot of what you heard is not true (…) I really try to dissociate myself from drama!!! Number one, this is the past! Number two, can the dialogue get a little more classy ??? Number three… wow they used the coolest images. What can I say … a great effort !!! “.

John Zabel

A nice tangle complicated by the recent stances of the father who has returned to the field by objecting to the choice of the auditor John Zabel that his daughter, through the new lawyer Matthew Rosengart, would like in his place as temporary guardian of his assets: “Zabel does not he has the right qualifications to carry out the role, ”said Jamie Spears, who at the beginning of September had said he was ready to step aside, but who in fact never stopped putting a spoke in the wheel.

Controlling Britney

If Jamie does not give up, neither does he demote his daughter’s new legal team, under the guidance of Rosengart. with the secret wiretapping of all her daughter’s communications with the outside world, including her sons and boyfriends, even from the bedroom. The judges at this point, faced with the request of Mrs. Spears to put an end to the protection and to be able to manage her own life, have more than one hypothesis before them: to remove the figure of the guardian in absolute and free the soldier Britney or replace the father with another guardian.

Preston and Jayden

A decision that has now become urgent, given that the story is taking on the characteristics of a spy story involving the former child diva, the two sons Preston and Jayden, but also the activists of the #FreeBritney movement, many of whom, it turns out, were they are also spied on.

Timberlake

It all began in 2008, when following manifestations of Britney’s instability and a hospitalization due to concerns about her mental health (the sudden and astonishing success and the end of the affair with Timberlake destabilized her a lot), Jamie Spears took over the tutelage of the daughter by court order. Since 2008, the year the guardianship was established, Spears has released four records, toured world-wide – from which he grossed $ 131 million – and held regular shows in Las Vegas for four years, as did many singers at the end. career. Her guardians, including her father Jamie, have been monitoring her spending, communications, and personal decisions all this time.

In 2019, following some health problems that he risked dying from, Jamie resigned from the role of guardian regarding his daughter’s personal choices, remaining the guardian of the heritage. Legal Administrator Jodi Montgomery, who manages her medical and personal affairs, has taken over the personal affairs. The nature of the singer’s mental health problems has never been publicly revealed. While the constant clashes with the father are public.