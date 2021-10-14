Britney Spears, free, pop star’s victory in court: her father Jamie is no longer her guardian

A Los Angeles Superior Court judge released the singer from her father’s tutelage and appointed an auditor as temporary controller of her $ 60 million assets. On November 12, a new hearing to discuss the total revocation of legal custody. The star’s lawyer called Jamie Spears “a cruel, toxic and violent man”

After 13 years, painful testimonies and the birth of an entire movement protesting for her, Britney Spears is no longer under the legal guardianship of her father Jamie. At the end of a highly anticipated hearing at the Superior Court in Los Angeles, Judge Brenda Penny has decided the immediate suspension of Jamie Spears from the role of guardian, exactly as requested by the lawyer of the pop star Matthew Rosengart. A first step towards freedom for the singer, or the total revocation of legal custody which will be discussed in a new hearing on November 12th. Rosengart said Britney Spears wants “an orderly transition and the opportunity to put in place a plan to close with custodianship in the next 30-45 days.” A second hearing has been set for December 13 when Judge Penny will address financial issues and other parties’ requests.

Appointed an auditor as temporary controller



Britney Spears announces engagement with Sam Asghari In the hearing, which the pop star did not attend personally, Judge Penny said the current situation is "unsustainable" and freed Britney Spears from the tutelage of her father, who has controlled her $ 60 million fortune since 2008. financial. In recent months the singer had refused to return to the stage: she would no longer sing – she said – as long as her father remained to exercise his role as tutor. In place of Jamie Spears, Penny has appointed auditor John Zabel as temporary controller of Britney's assets.

The lawyer: "Jamie Spears is a cruel, toxic and violent man"



Britney Spears, father calls for an end to legal guardianship Britney Spears’ father had asked for the overall revocation of the custodianship institution, but Rosengart had opposed, stating that in this way the father would not have to answer for all the abuses he has made his daughter suffer “not only in the last 13 years. , but since she was a child “. The lawyer did not moderate the terms: he called Jamie “a cruel, toxic and violent man”. Britney “wants him out of her life today and deserves to wake up tomorrow knowing that her father is no longer her guardian.” Over the moon the “people of Britney”: fans of the #FreeBritney movement had returned to the streets today from London in Los Angeles to ask once again for the release of the pop star.