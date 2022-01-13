Britney Spears “frees” from her father. End of legal protection – Shows

Los Angeles (USA), 12 November 2021 – Finally “free” to manage herself and her assets. After 13 years, lpop star Britney Spears is no longer subject to any legal guardianship from her father. This is what a Los Angeles judge. “Starting today, the protection of Britney Spears’ person and property has ended“, Judge Brenda Penny ruled.” This is the court order. “

Spears is now free to, among other things, get married with her boyfriend Sam Asghari. About a hundred supporters of the campaign #FreeBritney they awaited the verdict outside the court, some disguised with the schoolgirl and hostess clothes worn by the singer in some of her famous videos.

His father Jamie Spears, while denying having abused his position, had asked for an end to the guardianship, recognizing that his daughter now “believes she can manage her own life”. The 39-year-old lawyer, Mathew Rosengart, had however deemed her father’s backtracking insufficient and had obtained a second hearing to put an end to the conservatorship entirely. The conservatorship is an American legal instrument that applies to elderly, mentally disabled or non self-sufficient people and that allows the guardian to control the assets and personal life of the person being cared for.









A new hearing is scheduled for December to resolve the outstanding financial issues, including legal fees. Spears suffered from mental health problems and was placed under guardianship in 2007 after attacking a paparazzo.

With a T-shirt from the #FreeBritney movement, Britney Spears had opened the day that closed the legal odyssey that had seen her as a protagonist for over 13 years. “It’s a human rights movement,” read the singer’s t-shirt in a video posted on Instagram by her boyfriend Sam Asghari a few hours before the hearing at the Superior Court in Los Angeles.

Britney Spears testified in court in June that the guardianship was abusive and gave her father total control over her life, body and mental health. “I lied and told the whole world that I was fine and happy. It’s a lie. I thought if I repeated it enough it would become true.” Jamie Spears was granted custody of her daughter in 2008, when the pop star allegedly struggled with mental health problems and was hospitalized. A Los Angeles court then made the guardianship permanent by giving his father and another guardian the power to decide his finances and treatment.







