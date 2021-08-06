Britney Spears #freethenipple on Instagram because she’s free to do whatever she wants

It seems that Britney Spears decided not to wait for the court verdict on the case of his guardianship to regain control of his life and began to do so starting from Instagram – over the years, there has been much discussion that everything he posted on social media was always first approved by the team of his father Jamie Spears.

The pop princess began last week, when she celebrated a small step forward in the case of her guardianship, namely the fact that she was able to choose her own lawyer.

“A true representation” l”defined and used the hashtag #FreeBritney, created by fans to support her.

And now, the 39-year-old has posted a powerful new shot on Instagram, which seems to be saying loudly: social media is mine and I manage it myself, just like my body and my image.

Britney posted a provocative topless photo, which we can regard as a fabulous declaration of intent, as his battle rages to end his father’s tutelage.

SEE THE PHOTO ON INSTAGRAM

Friends and famous fans welcomed the shot with inevitable and irrepressible enthusiasm:

Loading... Advertisements

“Crazy Sister!“, wrote friend Paris Hilton, adding heart eye emojis and flames.

“Gimme gimme moreee“, commented, Nicole Polizzi, our “Snooki” of Jersey Shore.

Britney Spears – getty images

The singer is calling for an end to personal and administrative protection about her, who has been in the hands of her father Jamie Spears since 2008, and on his Instagram account explained: “I won’t be performing on any stage any time soon with my dad running what I wear, say, do or think“.

And this is #freethenipple proof that Britney is really serious.

The pop star also called into question Sister Jamie Lynn Spears, 30 years. Here, we explain why.

ph. Getty





















