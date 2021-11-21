Britney Spears, furious attack on Christina Aguilera: “Liar!”

Britney Spears attacks Christina Aguilera. It looks like 1999, but it happened just today on Instagram. The pop star has just come out of her father’s legal protection and has used social media to get a few pebbles out of her shoe. Not only towards family members, but also towards friends and acquaintances who, according to him, knew everything but have always kept silent. As his ancient rival would have done.

Britney vs Christina: sensational attack on Instagram In recent days, during his participation in the Latin Grammy Awards, Christina Aguilera was asked for an opinion on the Britney case. “I can not talk – his answer, before walking away – but I’m happy for her. “” I love and adore everyone who has appreciated me – wrote Britney on Instagram re-sharing the video of that moment – but to refuse to speak when you know the truth is tantamount to a lie !!! I spent 13 years in a corrupt abusive system, but why is it so hard for people to talk about this topic? I’m the one who has all these things happened to. Thanks to all those who wanted to talk about it and supported me “.

Lady Gaga, Britney gives thanks After criticizing Christina, Britney wanted to thank Lady Gaga which, on the occasion of the premiere of House of Gucci in Milan, he had spent a few minutes talking about his case. “You made me cry – the pop star said, sharing Gaga’s interview – I love you!”. Christina and Britney have known each other for nearly thirty years: both achieved popularity as teenagers working on Mickey Mouse Club from 1993 to 1994. Hence the rumors of a heated rivalry between the two, fueled throughout the course of 2000s and never really dormant.