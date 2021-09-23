Britney Spears gave a tender update on how far her children have grown

Mom’s heart of Britney Spears beats just for them: Sean Preston And Jayden James!

The two sons of the singer are now teenagers: the first has celebrated 16 years last September 14, while the second has made 15 on September 12.

Just on the occasion of birthdays, Britney has dedicated a tender message to them on Instagram even though she knows, as often happens to parents, that the boys will most likely not read a post written by their mother!

Sean Preston and Jayden James with Britney Spears in 2013 – getty images

The star posted a photo of a quote that reads: “There is nothing stronger than the love between mother and child“.

In the caption he added: “My boys’ birthdays were last week, unfortunately they are growing up and want to do their own thing. I have to ask for permission to post them why they are extremely independent little men“.

“Anyway, we had a little party with ice cream cakes! It makes me crazy that they are so tall and still growing! They went to a dance last week and I cried for two days: my babies in the suit! It’s crazy“.

“And girls get ready because my boys are so beautiful! I really believe in this quote, so I wanted to share it. There is a lot that I cannot share with you because my children are very private which I love, but I will tell you that I am extremely talented and am incredibly lucky to have these two little men in my life. And if they’re reading this … which I’m sure they won’t … I love you so much little devils“.

Sean and Jayden were born from the marriage between Britney Spears and the rapper and dancer Kevin Ferderline, which lasted from 2004 to 2006.

Britney Spears and Sam Asghari – getty images

Fast forward to today, the pop princess has just announced of saying yes to boyfriend Sam Asghari’s marriage proposal.

The 27-year-old personal trainer and actor asked her for the hand with a 4-carat diamond set on a platinum band, inside which the inscription “was engraved”Lioness“.

ph: getty images