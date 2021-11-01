Britney Spears gets married and shows the ring, who is the future husband (who is 12 years younger than her)

Britney Spears is getting married. The singer announced it on Instagram a few days after she returned “free”, with her father Jamie Spears who gave up her tutelage after 13 years in which he was the supervisor of the life and finances of his daughter (a fortune of about 60 million dollars).

Britney Spears, 39, broke the news to her fans by posting a video showing the diamond ring she just received. “I can’t believe it,” he exclaimed. The moment for the announcement came after Sam Asghari, 27, told his followers to “calm down” when photos of a diamond ring appeared on his Instagram stories last Friday claiming his account had been hacked. . But it was all true.

Who is Asghari, future husband of Britney Spears

Sam Asghari, 27, will therefore be the future husband of Britney Spears. The two met in 2016 when she hired him to appear as her partner in the Slumber Party music video. Sam previously told Men’s Health that the couple had started talking on set, exchanged phone numbers, and soon went out for a sushi dinner. The relationship went on and they were photographed together a few months later on New Year’s Eve. That day Britney made their relationship official on Instagram by posting a photo of Sam hugging her at dinner. “It motivates me more than anyone else,” he admitted in 2018.

