“Britney Spears gives me roses”

Congratulations to Chef Damiano Carrara, which in recent days (last October 2, to be precise) has finally succeeded in an enterprise on which it has been aiming for some time. The most loved (and courted) young pastry chef in Italy has in fact opened his first pastry shop in Italy (yes), moreover in his hometown, Lucca.

Damiano Carrara, who became very famous to the mainstream audience for broadcasts such as Bake Off And Cake Star, has therefore recently inaugurated his Atelier Damiano Carrara. The restaurant, which already boasts its flagship product (not surprisingly called New Beginning) it is the third on his resume, after the two stores opened in Pasadena. The pastry shops of chef Carrara overseas have become very famous and a point of reference for the most gluttonous American jet-set. Among its most loyal customers there are also some celebrities that we would not have expected, such as Britney Spears And the Kardashian klan. And on these two divas in particular, the chef has at least a couple of juicy anecdotes.

Chef Carrara tells the anecdotes about Britney Spears and the Kardashians

In a recent interview granted to Francesco Canino of Il Fatto Quotidiano, Carrara revealed the habits, at times bizarre, of the international show business personalities who visit him from time to time:

The Kardashian sisters stay in Las Calabasas, every now and then they come and order juices and smoothies because they are always on a diet. Britney Spears, on the other hand, is one of the regular customers: she takes a cappuccino or a latte macchiato, gives me a rose from the vase and leaves. It is now a ritual. Many stars live in the area, from Sophia Loren to Will Smith. Do you know how often my employees scold me? “Tizia came in, is it possible that you didn’t recognize her?”

In the same chat with Il Fatto, among other things, Damiano Carrara told about his relationship, obviously very special, with his future wife Chiara Maggenti. For a long time the name (and its very identity) remained secret, at the behest of both who had no particular desire to expose themselves to the eyes of the curious and the paparazzi. Today, however, we know that Carrara is tied to his Chiara to such an extent that he asked her to marry her. The marriage, however, has been postponed for a few months (the two will go up to the altar on 9 July 2022) due to a small accident had by his partner.

The upcoming wedding is not the only good news that Carrara has anticipated. The Real Time star also confirmed the good results of the new store just opened, albeit not yet exceptional.