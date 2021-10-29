Britney Spears goes to a “private island”, catches a glimpse of a helicopter flight

Britney Spears Enjoy a vacation.

The 39-year-old pop star took to Instagram Thursday night to reveal that she’s embarked on a new adventure.

“Access to a private island,” commented on a photo of himself on the runway in front of a helicopter. “It’s nice here but it’s very hot !!!”

For his travels, toxicThe singer wore brown shoes AND a black jacket over his clothes. She completed her ensemble with an oversized sun hat and dark sunglasses.

He stood with a smile on his face and one arm in the air as the other held his things.

Also included in the post was a video showing clips from his tropical adventure.

The video begins before Spears gets on her plane.

“We are driving a helicopter,” he said in the video, raising his face in fear.

“Helicopter experience,” he later adds, reviewing the exterior of his ride. “we are here.”

After that some shots came from his destination. It’s unclear where Spears is headed, but the small island features lots of green foliage, a large structure visible from afar, and sandy beaches while in crystal clear waters.

Spears has made clear his affinity for tropical places. Over the summer, I traveled to Maui and share kit pictures and videos of his trip to the island.

Spears is trying to break free from her care, which has seen her father Jamie oversee her daily life for more than a decade.

Jimmy was suspended from his position as regent by Judge Brenda Penny last month.

The move came after Spears’ startling testimony in court that saw her lobby’s allegations of oppressive and disturbing behavior against her father, which led to a judge granting her the chance to appoint her own representative.

He quickly hired Matthew Rosengart, who oversaw his case and worked to help end the regency for weeks.