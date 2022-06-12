Britney Spears got married and left some jewels: a kiss with Madonna, the interruption of her ex and luxury guests

Britney Spears finally had his wedding happy with her beloved Sam Asghari. The lovebirds had announced their engagement almost nine months ago, after Sam proposed to the princess of pop with a four-carat diamond ring. Two months later, the iconic singer was released from the legal guardianship that controlled her personal life and finances for 13 years. During the judicial process, the interpreter of “ToxicHe declared that he longed get marry and start a family, a dream that he was able to achieve on June 9.

Recently, the singer herself shared some photos of the special evening on her Instagram account. In the images, you can see the giant mansion located in Thousand Oaks, California, where the intimate ceremony was held. wedding. This one presented a decoration like a fairy tale, covered by beautiful flowers. At the gate, a carriage with a beautiful white horse was waiting for the happy couple to take them to the ceremony. britney wore a beautiful Versace dress and walked down the aisle while playing “Can’t Help Falling in Love” of Elvis Presley, as confirmed by sources consulted by People magazine.

As is usual, Britney Spears He shared the images with his followers, accompanied by an honest and emotional message: “Wow !!! Holy holy shit!!! WE DID IT!!! WE MARRIED!!! Gggggeeeeezzzzz!!! It was the most spectacular day!!! I was very nervous all morning but then at 2:00 pm it really hit me… WE WERE GETTING MARRIED!!! I had a panic attack and then I recovered.”

In the publication, the artist also thanked those who decorated her mansion to make it look like a palace, and made a special mention of her famous friends who were present. It is that, although the list had only 60 guests, celebrities of the stature of madonnaDrew Barrymore, Donatella Versace, Paris Hilton and Selena Gomez.

Celebrities singing “Vogue” at Britney’s wedding

On social networks, a video began to circulate in which the iconic celebrities are seen posing together for a photograph and, later, singing the unforgettable hit of madonna“fashion”. This video was filled with comments and “I like you” of the fans who did not expect a “crossover” of such important celebrities.

Britney and Madonna recreated their iconic kiss

Through his Instagram account, madonna published a series of photographs during the marriage of Britney Spears and Sam Asghari. On the cover, the two pop singers can be seen recreating the iconic kiss scene from 19 years ago during the 2003 MTV Video Music Awards. Seeing this, fans went wild with excitement. For her part, the interpreter of “The beautiful island“, wrote: “britney, you look so happy and in love; I wish you and Sam the best. Last night was fun and sweet!”

The unexpected interference of Britney’s ex-husband at the wedding

A few hours before the celebration, Jason Alexander, the pop singer’s first husband broke into the house of britney creating a huge scandal. The 40-year-old actor made a live Instagram broadcast where he documented how he entered the mansion uninvited by jumping the back doors until he was intercepted by security.

Jason was able to get by saying that britney I had invited him and clarifying that he was “his first and only wife”. The man was able to enter one of the corridors of the house looking for britney until security pulled him out.