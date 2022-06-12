Entertainment

Britney Spears got married and left some jewels: a kiss with Madonna, the interruption of her ex and luxury guests

Britney Spears finally had his wedding happy with her beloved Sam Asghari. The lovebirds had announced their engagement almost nine months ago, after Sam proposed to the princess of pop with a four-carat diamond ring. Two months later, the iconic singer was released from the legal guardianship that controlled her personal life and finances for 13 years. During the judicial process, the interpreter of “ToxicHe declared that he longed get marry and start a family, a dream that he was able to achieve on June 9.

Recently, the singer herself shared some photos of the special evening on her Instagram account. In the images, you can see the giant mansion located in Thousand Oaks, California, where the intimate ceremony was held. wedding. This one presented a decoration like a fairy tale, covered by beautiful flowers. At the gate, a carriage with a beautiful white horse was waiting for the happy couple to take them to the ceremony. britney wore a beautiful Versace dress and walked down the aisle while playing “Can’t Help Falling in Love” of Elvis Presley, as confirmed by sources consulted by People magazine.

