Britney Spears has chosen a new lawyer/ Video “Grateful to my fans for the support”

Britney Spears she obtained a first important victory after her testimony before the court of the Court of Los Angeles: she was recognized the right to choose her own lawyer. Her legal representative was Samuel D. Ingham III, assigned to her ex officio, who held the position for thirteen years, but from today to hold the position will be Matthew Rosengart, who has previously worked with celebrities such as Steven Spielberg and Sean Penn.

The most recent statements britney spears made to judge Brenda Penny, who is investigating the case, are directed at her father and his abusive guardianship: “I would like to take my father to court for abuse of guardianship. I want to denounce it, I want an investigation“. In addition, the pop star said that she was often afraid that her guardians were trying to kill her and also that she did not want to be subjected to new psychiatric examinations during the process.

Britney Spears: "I feel grateful"

Britney Spears, after getting the chance to choose her new lawyer, celebrated by communicating the good news to her Instagram followers with a video, under which she writes: “I feel grateful and blessed! Thanks to my fans who support me, you have no idea what it means for me to be supported by so many fantastic fans“. In the video published on her profile you can see the singer riding and doing the wheel on the grass. Among the comments are those of the boyfriend (“The Internet is about to explode“) and also of Ariana Grande (“You are so loved and supported“).

The change of lawyer is an important step for Spears; from his words released at the first hearing, one could understand how Samuel D. Ingham III had not done what he should have done to safeguard his client, neglecting to tell her what his rights were. Rosengart, meanwhile, immediately called on the pop star’s father to resign and said: “The question is, why doesn’t Mr. Spears resign right away? Does it do so for economic reasons? Does anyone really believe that it works in the interests of their daughter?”

