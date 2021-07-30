News

Britney Spears has demanded that her father Jamie cease to be her legal guardian permanently

American singer Britney Spears has demanded that her father Jamie cease to be her legal guardian permanently, in the latest development of the well-known and told story of the management of her assets and many aspects of her personal life. The singer’s lawyer, Samuel D Ingham III, told the judges that Spears wants Jodi Montgomery, who had been in charge of her personal affairs since September 2019, when Jamie Spears had asked to be exempted from protection because of her health problems, to be appointed in her father’s place. At the moment Jamie Spears retains control over his daughter’s enormous estate.

In late 2008, when Spears had a severe nervous breakdown and underwent mandatory medical treatment, a court awarded Jamie Spears the conservatorship, or an American legal instrument, which usually applies to elderly or mentally disabled people: Spears was appointed legal guardian of his daughter along with lawyer Andrew Wallet (who in turn resigned in 2019) and until a year and a half ago took care of both his assets and personal affairs.

Spears has a notoriously controversial relationship with his father. A part of his fans took the story to heart, giving life to a movement identified by the hashtag #FreeBritney, which was also told in the recent documentary Framing Britney Spears. For a long time, Spears had been ambiguous about her position with regard to the powers legally attributed to her father, but recently it has become clear that she will take them back.

– Read also: The documentary on the bad situation of Britney Spears

