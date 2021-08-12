Britney Spears has demanded that the protection on her end once and for all

Britney Spears participated, albeit at a distance, in the last hearing of the case in which is calling for an end to personal and administrative protection on her, which is in the hands of the Father Jamie Spears since 2008.

The singer explained to Los Angeles court judge Brenda Penny that she was traumatized by control over her life, that you never talked about it because she thought no one would believe her and that he did not know before he could ask for the end of the guardianship.

“I didn’t come to court for a long time because I felt I wasn’t being heard” said Britney Spears, according to reports from the NBC present in the classroom with a reporter. Now the 39-year-old star would like public proceedings (so far he has been behind closed doors at the request of his father): “They did a good job exploiting my life. So I feel it should be open-door and they should listen to what I have to say“.

She then went into the details of how this protection limits its freedom: not being able to take a break from work, not being able to get married or have other children (she is the mother of Sean and Jayden, 15 years old) because those who manage the guardianship do not allow it.

She said she had been subjected to many psychiatric evaluations, to medicines that made her feel like she was “drunk and scared” and that she was sent by her father Jamie to a rehabilitation center against her will.

“I lied and told the whole world that I’m fine, that I’m happy… I’m in shock, I’m traumatized. But now I’m telling the truth: I’m not happy, I can’t sleep – added – I feel bullied, excluded, left alone. I’m tired of feeling alone“.

At the end of the hearing, Jamie Spears’ lawyer read a statement of man: “Mr. Spears is sorry to see his daughter suffer. Mr. Spears loves his daughter and sister very much“.

Sam Asghari has been engaged to Britney Spears since 2016 and shortly before the hearing he posted a selfie on Instagram wearing a T-shirt with the inscription Free Britney – getty images

The personal and administrative protection had been entrusted to Britney Spears’ father 13 years ago, after the judges decided that the star was unable to take care of her health and finances.

In September 2019, due to health problems, the father had been temporarily replaced by Jodi Montgomery, an administrative figure. Then Britney Spears had asked the court to review the case, hoping that he will end the guardianship or pass the management to Montgomery, or as an alternative to his mother Lynne and sister Jamie Lynn.

Meanwhile fans have started to circulate the hashtag #FreeBritney to support the artist and the spotlight turned even more on the case after the documentary Framing Britney Spears released last February. Jamie Spears responded last year to the movement #FreeBritney, calling it a “conspiracy theory” and “a joke“.

