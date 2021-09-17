Britney Spears has disappeared from social networks: that’s why

After announcing the nights with her longtime boyfriend Sam Asghari, pop star Britney Spears has disappeared from social media: here’s what’s happening.

The pop music star has again sparked a panic on the web: in the past few hours has suddenly deleted his Instagram profile, without giving the many fans who followed her any kind of explanation. At first, at least. Just a few days ago Britney had announced through an exciting video on the famous social network his upcoming engagement to partner Sam Asghari.

The star and the model and personal trainer of Iranian origin have now been a steady couple for more than four years, but until this moment, they could not marry. The life of Spears was in fact for 13 years under the tutelage of his father Jamie Spears: in recent times the singer has presented herself in front of the judge accusing her father of abuse, but unfortunately he had lost the case. Then suddenly, everything changed.

Britney Spears leaves social media: that’s the reason

Only a few days ago the father of the star presented a legal request to finally put an end to the control he has held over his daughter for years. Circumstances have changed a lot now compared to the past, and Britney is perfectly capable of leading her life without any control from her parent, who has only now decided to take a step back. It wasn’t long before the singer showed up on her Instagram profile with a brilliant ring on her finger and a sweet smile: see you soon, the wedding with her boyfriend.

His profile Instagram it then disappeared suddenly, thus triggering panic on the web. In recent days, the posts of the famous singer they were more and more frequent and many have wondered if something serious has not happened to the singer. But fear not: Britney herself explained via Twitter that behind the cancellation of her Instagram profile there is only the desire to take a break from the web and celebrate her engagement with Sam.