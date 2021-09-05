Britney Spears has officially asked to remove her father from the conservatorship

Britney Spears has asked to remove the father of the conservatorship. After expressing a desire to do so, he filed the request through his new attorney Mathew S. Rosengart. The pop star demands that Jason Rubin, a California-based chartered accountant, manage her financial interests.

The document states that “if Ms. Spears is able to choose her lawyer, she is equally in a position to make a name” for the management of the conservatorship.

In the 127 pages of the document filed by Rosengart, the father of singer James “Jamie” Spears is accused of having “dissipated” part of his daughter’s assets by benefiting from his position, starting from the $ 16,000 monthly fee. In a note in the document, he reports Variety, it is cited Forbes saying the singer’s net worth is “incredibly low” given her four released albums and tours since 2008, when the singer’s support administration began.

Loading... Advertisements

Rosengart writes of the “possible misconduct of Mr. Spears” in terms of “conflicts of interest, abuse of the institution of guardianship and the apparent dissipation of assets.” Jamie Spears’ attorneys have denied any allegations.

Jamie Spears has been managing her daughter’s financial interests since the conservatorship began. In the last period, the assets, estimated at around 60 million dollars, have been co-managed with the Bessemer Trust, which however, after Britney’s court testimony and the ensuing debate, asked to be removed from the role.