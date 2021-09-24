Britney Spears has seen the documentary about her and is not happy

It will arrive on Netflix in just under a week and is already causing a lot of discussion. We are talking about Britney vs Spears, the new documentary which chronicles the pop star’s legal battle to end her father Jamie’s legal guardianship. Nothing too different from the events that the newspapers have reported with alacrity in recent months, above all because, also in this case of the documentary, the collaboration of Britney Spears did not exist and indeed the pop star would not be happy with its release at all.

Britney vs Spears tells the story of the pop star starting from 2008, the year of Britney’s famous breakdown and in which the judges deem the protection of her father Jamie necessary, and arrives at the historic victory of the #FreeBritney front at the beginning of September with the official documents that sanction the end of protection. The voice of the person concerned finds space in the testimony she gave to the Los Angeles court and in the trailer she can be heard saying “I want my life back” and “I have worked all my life, I owe nothing to these people”.

However, it seems that of Britney in this documentary there is little and nothing. A source close to the pop star told Page Six that Britney vs Spears did not get the green light from the singer: “This is another unauthorized documentary without her blessing or participation.” Words that weigh even more considering that this documentary should return the voice to Britney and not use it for profit, a bit like it happened with the legal protection of the father.

In her defense, director Erin Lee Carr stated in an interview with the Los Angeles Times trying to contact Spears about the project. “I have always hoped, dreamed, desired and prayed to the gods for [la sua partecipazione nel] documentary – Lee Carr said – I tried to contact her repeatedly. But I had to sit down with the knowledge that it was unlikely to happen. “The Britney vs Spears director added that she even sent a letter to the singer but because she is” overprotected “she has” reason to believe that Britney has not been able to. read it. “It is up to us to decide whether this is a new positive chapter for #FreeBritney or a step backwards.

