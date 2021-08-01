Britney Spears has two teenage children

The pop star posted on Instagram two photos (the same but one with and the other without filters applied) that portray her together with her two sons, Jayden and Sean Preston, respectively fourteen and fifteen years old



We almost always consider Britney Spears only as a daughter – since her legal battle against her father to regain the management of her assets is always active – yet the pop star is also a mother. And his children are now grown-ups: Jayden and Sean Preston, respectively fourteen and fifteen years old, are two “boys” in full adolescence, now taller than mother Britney. It is the same mother who shows them to us, sharing on her Instagram profile two photos (in reality the shot is the same but one is without and the other is with filters applied) that portray her together with her boys.

Britney Spears: “I want to become a normal person” “It’s so crazy how time flies…. My boys are so big now“, writes in the caption Britney Spears, 39, amazed by how time flies, literally. The photo was posted twice, the first with the clouds in the background colored orange and the second without effected colors. It shows the singer among her children while she smiles, with a lowered mask (so much is between relatives, in fact not even social distancing is observed). The two boys, on the other hand, both wear the Dpi and show off a very youthful style, with good reason given the age. Look a bit like a rapper (good blood does not lie: their father is just a rapper, ie Kevin Federline) with wide pants, t-shirt / tank top BASIC and sweatshirt or shirt worn on top, unfastened in a very casual way.

Britney Spears and the respected privacy of her children

A new documentary about Britney Spears is coming soon The celeb does not like to post photos of her children or make them protagonists of gossip that concerns her, on the contrary. The pop star explained that she has not often published images that portray them because she wants to give them the opportunity to present themselves alone, without filters (apart from those of Instagram …) and without maternal mediations. That the star learned – at his own expense, literally – how difficult the “parental yoke” is to bear? Loading... Advertisements Spears had Jayden and Sean Preston from ex-husband Kevin Federline, an American rapper and dancer with whom she was married from 2004 to 2006.

The documentary about Britney Spears

Justin Timberlake apologizes to Britney Spears and Janet Jackson Framing Britney Spears is the documentary on the star released on February 5th that has rekindled the controversy around the situation of the celeb. The docu-film, made by the New York Times, recounts the pop star’s legal battle against his father, the legal guardian of his estate after the exhaustion that hit the artist in 2007. It tells the career of Spears, from the beginning to the boom of success and the mental collapse of which the singer was the victim, a collapse that according to many would be attributable to the legal battle that she has been fighting for years. The documentary also tells the birth of #FreeBritney, a real movement social that through this hashtag publishes content in which the concern for the mental condition of the pop princess is emphasized. Netflix would also be working to produce a film dedicated to Spears’ life and career, coming soon to the streaming platform and directed by Erin Lee Carr, author and director of numerous documentaries that focus on true crime.