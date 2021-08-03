Britney Spears, her cousin breaks the silence and reveals: “Her father threatened me to get me away from her”

“If you don’t move away from Britney something bad will happen to you“. So he would have said James “Jaime” Spears, the father of the most tugged, erased, vilified pop star of the American musical firmament, in 2007 at the cousin by singer, Allie Sims. the confession of the girl, who figured as Spears’ assistant and confidant for a couple of years, between 2006 and 2008, was picked up by NBC. Sims made some statements after the U.S. airing of the documentary Framing Britney, where we return to tell the forced isolation by the author of Baby one more time started, in fact, in 2008, with the legal protection of the father over his daughter, a procedure that still lasts today despite the vague fancies that loudly incite the cry of the pro-Spears movement: Free Britney.

Read Also Britney Spears, the devastating documentary about her life: from an erotic fetish lolitesco to a prisoner of her family

Sims has been leaving Hollywood and Los Angeles for 9 years, just after threats from the pop star’s father. In the interview with NBC he recalls the dramatic and traumatic moments of undesi wanted meeting with the paparazzi who were everywhere: “We couldn’t even get a coffee.” – explained Sims – “Britney I miss a lot as a person, I always think“. The woman recalled how the situation at Spears’ house around the first decade of the two thousand was terrible and that Britney to be able to talk to her and ask her for help often resorted to private phones because hers were requisitioned. Sims recalled the threats of Britney’s father and her forced estrangement: “I can’t imagine how lonely she felt. When I think how long he had to endure this situation. It’s been 13 years, which makes me so sad for her. I really hope that one day you will be able to tell your story. If it does, be prepared because you can’t imagine what he has to say“.