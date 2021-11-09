Britney Spears: her ex-husband also speaks out against her family

S.always new details and new testimonies are added in what seems to be, in the United States, the case of the moment: the conservatorship from Britney Spears, 39 years old.

During this long and painful legal battle which has been going on for 13 years now, since that distant 2008 when the star had a black out, leading the judge to entrust her to paternal protection, many have spoken out in favor of the singer’s freedom. In addition to friends and well-known faces of the international showbiz – among which also stand out Paris Hilton and Chiara Ferragni – now, to take the side of Britney, there is also her first husband, Jason Alexander.

Britney Spears’ first marriage

The two, we remember, they married in Las Vegas in 2004, and the marriage lasted only 55 hours. Many wondered why it was so short. Now, 17 years later, we know why. And it is Jason himself who tells it in an interview with Daily Mail.

“What they did to us at the time of the wedding was a alarm bell of what would happen next, ”the boy explained. Shortly after they got married, “a group of men dressed in black they crashed into our house, together with Britney’s mother and other members of his family“.

These people «forced us to sign documents under duress to end our marriage immediately. We didn’t want to cancel it. They lied to us“. The point, explained Jason Alexander, “was only one: to be able to control Britney and especially her money“.

He really loved the pop star

He, in fact, that he really loved the star, was seen by the family as a ppotential enemy, a voice out of the chorus, a different point of view, which would have compromised the plans of the diva’s parents to get rich behind her back. The two boys grew up together, in Kentwood, ed they were truly united and eager to build a future together.

“I was duped by his mom, dad and lawyers, who forced us to sign the cancellation, ”says Jason. “I was told our marriage could damage Britney’s career. I loved her and I was a naive boy, I wanted to respect his parents, as I respected mine. And as she did. ” Like this, the two signed the agreement.

Britney Spears, as the man went on to tell, “lived a much worse nightmare than you can imagine. And for much longer than we think. ” Only now, perhaps, we begin to glimpse one glimmer of light.

