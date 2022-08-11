Britney Spears: her ex, Kevin Federline, reveals videos of the star arguing with her sons

Thursday August 11, 2022, Kevin Federline shared three videos on Instagram, where we can hear Britney Spears arguing with her sons. Quickly, many internet users supported the singer.

The ex-dancer does not go there with the back of the spoon… In the past few days, Kevin Federline has violently attacked his ex-wife, Britney Spears. Saturday August 6, 2022, in the columns of DailyMailhe said of their sons, Sean Preston (16) and Jayden James (15): “The boys have decided they don’t see her right now. They haven’t seen her for a few months. They made the decision not to go to her wedding.“While he also assured that he would like his children to reconnect with their maternal grandfather, Jamie Spears, the singer lamented in a story, on Instagram: “It saddens me to learn that my ex-husband has decided to discuss the relationship between me and my children. As we all know, raising teenagers is never easy for anyone.“

Not wishing to stop there, Kevin Federline shared three videos on Instagram where you can hear Britney Spears getting angry. In the caption, he wrote: “I can’t sit back and let my sons be accused like this after what they’ve been through. Even though it hurts us, we decided as a family to post these videos where the boys were 11 and 12 years old. It’s not even the worst. The lies must stop. I hope our children will grow up and be better than this.” In the first video, the singer argues with one of her sons who didn’t appreciate her bringing him a tube of cream since he had dry skin. “You better start respecting me, okay? You have to start treating me like a woman of value. I’m a woman, okay? Be respectful with me“, we can hear him exclaim.

Internet users support Britney Spears

In a second video, the star is in shock after her eldest son decided to walk barefoot while they were in Alaska. Angry, she then decided to confiscate his phone, which sparked an argument. “Have you lost your mind? I’m shocked, I don’t know what to do with you. Your brother’s feet are bleeding in the snow, and you think that’s normal“, she said, to which the teenager replied: “My mom will take my phone just because I didn’t wear shoes, I’m not a baby.“

Following the broadcast of these videos, Internet users gave their support to the singer. “No worries about the video posted by her ex-husband. Just a normal mom doing her job. Stay strong !“; “Dealing with teenagers who respond and challenge your every word will probably drive you crazy. This is not an episode of Disney or Barney! Moms all over the world have their moments and can relate… Especially when the kids you love so much misbehave and turn into rude little hormonal gremlins! I’m on Britney’s side!“; “There is nothing wrong. Our teenagers sometimes drive us crazy. You took their phones… So what? I take my son’s phone and if my daughter wasn’t 19, I would take hers too!“, can we read.