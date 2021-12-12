Britney Spears, her first “40 years”: the ups and downs of a superstar career. Here’s how the pop icon celebrates

The 40 has arrived. And Britney Spears celebrates them free after 13 years of conservatorship. A result achieved thanks to the #FreeBritney movement established by the millions of fans who have followed it for over 20 years. Today, December 2, the top pop star can toast big and to do so she wanted to make a simple gesture, but one that puts a check on her new life: she took a flight to leave California without anyone’s permission. And right on the flight that took her away from home, Britney Spears received the surprise of her future husband, Sam Asghari, who brought in the plane some roses and a big cake in the shape of B. But not only because today the pop star also makes a dedication to her colleague and friend Madonna (who has recently been very close to her). Britney posted a video and on the notes from Vogue told an anecdote: “Don’t you also love Madonna? I had a really bad day yesterday! The paparazzi took pictures of me as I walked out of a public bathroom. I would say it was a little embarrassing“.

MORE INFORMATION

Britney Spears, the musical career

As well as other moments in the life of the star, this 2021 will also be remembered by fans as an important date. On the other hand, it has been a long time since Britney Spears’ private life dominates her musical career. In 1998 with “Baby One More Time“, Britney has become a pop icon of the 90s. Her pigtails, with a shirt tied under the breast and a pleated skirt can hardly be forgotten. Sexy but genuine as she sings in the video that will launch her into the musical world. A model for millennials who have copied his style for years. Born in McComb Mississippi to Jamie and Lynne, Britney Jean Spears (this is her real name) grew up in Kentwood, Louisiana with her older brother Bryan and sister Jamie Lynn. Even her parents immediately understood that she was a child prodigy and immediately launched her into the world of entertainment. The first time Britney set foot on stage was at age 5 singing a What Child Is This? at the kindergarten graduation ceremony. After that, the very blonde quickly switches from one program to another until arriving at the Mickey Mouse Club at the age of 11. The container for boys sees among dancers and singers as well as Britney other child prodigies. His adventure companions were at the time Ryan Gosling, Christina Aguilera and Justin Timberlake, with whom he will also have a tormented love story, which ended between quarrels in 2002. At 15, the first record contract arrives for Britney with Jive Records and in 1999 released the album from the title of his famous song Baby One More Time. At 20 he conquers the Olympus of the most powerful celebrities in the Forbes world. A few successful years followed, with the albums “Oops! … I Did It Again” from 2000, “Britney” from 2001 and “In The Zone” from 2003. A brilliant career in which Madonna’s heir sold 100 million records, won 12 Billboard Music Awards and won 13 Guinness World Records.

The downs of private life

But not just music. What has always aroused great interest among fans was also the artist’s private life. Crisis, drugs, romantic relationships, Fiji and last but not least the father’s total control over his life. This is what has been on the lips of the general public for some time. First the complicated bond with Justin Timberlake, then the flash marriage in 2004 with childhood friend Jason Alexander (canceled only after 52 hours, given that Britney “was unable to understand his actions”) and the subsequent relationship with Kevin Federline, from whom two children were born and which ended in divorce in 2007. Then a slow but long decline (the latest album is 2016’s “Glory”). If we were to think of a moment that marked this passage in which music and ballet were put aside with respect to the private life of the fans, we would immediately think of the photo of her with a shaved head, with an umbrella in hand ready. to the “attack”. A steep and painful descent made of drugs, emotional difficulties, media and family pressure, the battle with the ex-husband for the custody of the children. All this caused it to collapse in 2007. From then until May the continuous entry and exit from the recovery centers to detoxify.

Britney Spears frees, the attack on Christina Aguilera: “Not telling the truth is lying.” Then the praise to Lady Gaga

The lawsuit against the father

In 2008 one of the hardest times for Britney known as conservatorship. An act in which the pop star, pressed by lawyers and driven by a single great reason, that is to regain custody of the children, decides to literally put her life in the hands of her father. He then admitted Spears to have mental problems, thus giving up her freedom. A gesture made only for the love of the children. A decision that made the singer collapse even more, because Jamie Spears from that signature took total control of her daughter’s life: who she attended, how many concerts she did, how she treated herself, it even seems that it prevented her from having other children (like declared by Britney herself in court). A legal battle that Britney won in the middle of last November. In fact, the decision of the Superior Court of Los Angeles has recently arrived, which canceled the conservatorship after a long legal battle marked by the dramatic testimony of the singer. . An open-hearted speech what Britney did in front of the judge, telling of her relationship with her parent and how this cage (not always golden, she assured) has influenced a good part of her existence.

Britney Spears wants another child: “I’m starting to live again, I’d like a girl”

Yet, after 20 years of career, we all still talk about her calling her a pop star of excellence. Because Britney is so much more. Britney is