Britney Spears: her marriage to Sam Asghari interrupted by her ex

Fate definitely continues to befall Britney Spears. While the singer thought she had come out of her darkest period by being rid of her father’s guardianship, and about to start a new life, she chained the hard knocks. And the latest seems to come straight out of a movie, since his ex has decided to come and ruin his marriage with Sam Asghari.

Jason Alexander crashes Britney Spears’ wedding

As a couple since 2016, they spin the perfect love and were to unite on June 9, 2022 in a very intimate ceremony. The wedding of Britney Spears and Sam Asghari was to take place this Thursday, June 9, 2022 in Los Angeles, in a “small” committee: 100 handpicked guests, and without the presence of many family members with whom she is at odds because of the dark affair of her guardianship. This marriage was to allow her to move forward, as she recently lost her baby in a miscarriage, announcing the sad news to her fans on Instagram.

Only here: one of his exes has obviously decided to spoil this great moment. No, it’s not about Justin Timberlake, it’s about Jason Alexander, her childhood friend with whom she has a complicated history. The latter launched into a live Instagram this Thursday evening, in which he explained that he was on his way to stop the marriage of his ex-wife. The couple had been married for 55 hours in 2004, after joining on a whim. The marriage was annulled less than three days later.

He broke into Britney Spears

On Instagram, many worried Internet users tried to calm the man and convince him to give up his project, while he claimed “I am his first of May. She is my first wife, my only wife. I’m here to interrupt the wedding” Finally, it was the police who managed to arrest Jason Alexander at 2 p.m. local time, when he had just enter the wedding venue without authorization.

The police officer who made the arrest specified that an arrest warrant had already been issued against him in another region, for a completely different reason. According to Variety magazine, an investigation is underway to understand the desperate act of the ex-husband of Britney Spears and to find out if he will be indicted on other charges. For her part, the main interested party and her representatives did not speak, and at the present time, it is not yet known whether the ceremony could take place or not, because of this interruption…