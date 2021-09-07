Britney Spears, her most iconic looks in the 2021 fashion trend

Britney is again at the center, unfortunately in this case not yet of the stage, but of a long legal war. The question of Brit’s protection (career and life!) Has been going on for several months now, but finally a glimmer of light is beginning to emerge, trusting that our beloved and sustained pop star could finally get what she asks for, that is. to be “freed” from the clutches of her father and finally be able to start again to lead a more serene life, her own. Starting with the change of its legal representative, after 13 years, the march towards victory begins. Go Britney, your entourage is with you, like faithful knights!

In updating fans on winning a battle and thanking them for their huge and appreciated support, Brit used the now viral #freebritney for the first time! A call to which we also join, with all the cosmos!

And while we support our favorite pop muse, let’s take a stroll down the boulevard of memories to admire his unique and recognizable style. His looks were the exemplification and incarnation of all the style of the colorful 00s, perfectly in line with the fashion of the moment, copied and collected as stickers by millions of fans. On stage she showed off the whole range of leotards and separates possible imaginable and those should be imprinted in everyone’s mind even without our help, we would like to retrace some of her off stage looks, much more sober than stage costumes, but still iconic. and we will dare to say even current! It might be unexpected to see her fondness for almost monochromatic outfits chosen over time, but there are constants in this great variety: love for mini, one shoulder and black and white. Please take notes.

Prepare the background music with the best hits of the Princess of the Pop, mash play – go! 🎶 #freebritney

