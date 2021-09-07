Britney Spears, her most iconic looks in the 2021 fashion trend

Britney is again at the center, unfortunately in this case not yet of the stage, but of a long legal war. The question of Brit’s protection (career and life!) Has been going on for several months now, but finally a glimmer of light is beginning to emerge, trusting that our beloved and sustained pop star could finally get what she asks for, that is. to be “freed” from the clutches of her father and finally be able to start again to lead a more serene life, her own. Starting with the change of its legal representative, after 13 years, the march towards victory begins. Go Britney, your entourage is with you, like faithful knights!
In updating fans on winning a battle and thanking them for their huge and appreciated support, Brit used the now viral #freebritney for the first time! A call to which we also join, with all the cosmos!
And while we support our favorite pop muse, let’s take a stroll down the boulevard of memories to admire his unique and recognizable style. His looks were the exemplification and incarnation of all the style of the colorful 00s, perfectly in line with the fashion of the moment, copied and collected as stickers by millions of fans. On stage she showed off the whole range of leotards and separates possible imaginable and those should be imprinted in everyone’s mind even without our help, we would like to retrace some of her off stage looks, much more sober than stage costumes, but still iconic. and we will dare to say even current! It might be unexpected to see her fondness for almost monochromatic outfits chosen over time, but there are constants in this great variety: love for mini, one shoulder and black and white. Please take notes.
Prepare the background music with the best hits of the Princess of the Pop, mash play – go! 🎶 #freebritney
1
1999 – MTV VMA. Sexy version of Morticia Addams with the black polka dot duster.
3
1999 – MTV. Very current combo: wide regular waist trousers and acid green top.
4
2000 – and 2 Billboard Music Awards for the album Oops! .. I did it again. Shorts, bikini top and a long pink and orange tie dye duster coat – interesting choice.
5
2002 – MTV Video Music Awards. Perfect look to be on stage with King of the Pop Michael Jackson.
6
2000 – Grammy Awards arrival. Di-vi-na!
7
2000 – on stage during a concert in France. Pink princess at the peak of her career.
8
The period when the metallic was very pop, especially silver.
9
2002- Premiere of Crossroads. Aah, the early zero years! Love for pink and daring combinations.
10
1999. Walt Disney … how it all began.
Of course, always comfy for shopping.
11
Animalier and bronze, who bets the most?
12
1999- US Open kids day. A tender 18 year old chick.
13
1999 – Teen Choice Awards. Brilla e come – winner of the songolo of the year with Baby one more time!
14
High waist and lace-up crop top – a flashback!
15
The evergreen total white. With this, to end up in a dimension of total chill, he can and should only start Sometimes!
16
1999 – London. Solid color top and pants – we follow it already!
17
Although the blonde pigtails might make you think of Emma Bunton … This girl, a fan of pink, is much more peperina!
18
26th Music Awards. What a sweet creature with the pastel petticoat dress decorated with rhinestones.
19
White pants, short blue top, high ponytail – does that sound familiar?
20
2002 – Cannes Festival. Tender Not a girl, not yet a woman to the promotion of the film Crossroads.
21
2003 – American Music Awards. Nymph on the red carpet and sexy bomb with Me against the music then on stage.
22
2016 – Billboard Music Awards. Beautifully wrapped in a shimmering pastel suit with the Millennium award in hand.
23
2004 – MB Fashion Week. Mega casual sweater, but sexy look with cuissardes on the heel.
24
2019 – at the premiere of Once Upon a One More Time, a fairy tale musical fueled by his hit songs. Classy.
25
2018 – Hollywood Beauty Awards. And mini dresses are always in!
26
2016 -MTV VMA. Special spectator in beloved one-shoulder model.
27
2018 – ready to return and perform in Las Vegas, for a new residency called Domination. What an elegant star.
28
2014 – at the launch event for The Intimate Britney Spears, her lingerie line. Di-vi-na!
29
2013 – iHeartRadio Music Festival. Ready, in shorts and oversized toatal black vest, to present Miley Cirus on stage.
30
2015 – Billboard Music Awards. Extremely elegant in a long beaded dress before going wild on stage with Iggy Azalea.
31
2015 – MTV VMA. Who better than the queen of the VMAs to deliver the first prize for the best male video?
32
Very current – protect yourself with hats, preferably fisherman like Brit already decades ago.
33
2016 – MTV VMA. Dizzying slit and décolleté to anticipate the standing ovation performance that awaits later.
34
2003 – MTV VMA. Add some tulle and the veil on her head – here is the bride who kissed Madonna!
