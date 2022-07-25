Britney Spears: her mother Lynne is responsible for her guardianship?

It’s time for introspection for Britney Spears! For the star, his mother orchestrated his guardianship in the same way as his father …

Britney Spears has things to say ! Now freed from her tutelage, the singer has things to say… For her, her mother would be responsible for her terrible descent into hell. MCE TV reveals everything to you.

Britney Spears wants to move on

In recent months, Britney Spears has often made the A tabloids! And for good reason, the interpreter of “Toxic” has managed to free himself from his tutelage exercised by his father James Spears.

For 13 years, the artist was totally dependent on him. Whether it was for his projects, his daily expenses or even his private life, he hadconstantly a right of inspection.

Distraught, the star’s admirers then launched the #FreeBritney movement last year. It has taken on such a magnitude that Britney Spears, affected, has launched a procedure to regain her freedom!

After countless twists and turns, Justin Timberlake’s ex-girlfriend finally won her case. On March 24, the main interested party also broke her silence to denounce the abusive behavior of his parent.

For a long time, Britney Spears fought against her demons… But her malaise was no coincidence. Quite the contrary!

» I have never been so humiliated and embarrassed with all my life during the years of my tutelage. My father used to tell me all the time that I was fat and that being a girl with extra pounds on stage was not good. It was so demeaning! », she confided on social networks.

And that’s not all… Other members of his family have also been pinned on the Web.

His mother attracts the wrath of the star

Stung to the quick, Britney Spears has also settled accounts with her little sister Jamie… For her, the latter would simply be an opportunist.

According to her words, the happy mother of two children never helped her when she was at her worst. “Fifteen years ago, she was almost never near me”, clarified Britney Spears on Instagram.

But also : “So why is she talking about this period, unless of course she want to sell a book at my expense? In her post, Sam Asghari’s darling also tackled her performance at the 2017 Radio Disney Music Awards.

For the event, Jayden and Sean’s aunt sang a Britney Spears hit without consulting her. The height!

“I know this is going to sound crazy to some, but I wrote a lot of my songs and my sister was a baby. She never had to work for anything in her entire life. She always had everything which came to hand.”, confessed pop icon.

But lately, it’s his mother Lynn Spears who took it for his rank. For the interpreter of “Gimme More”, she would have blown the idea of guardianship to their relatives.

“My father may have started my guardianship thirteen years ago… but what people don’t know is that it was my mother who gave him the idea. », said Britney Spears. Now Madonna’s sidekick is making up for all those lost years with the people she loves.