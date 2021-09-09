Britney Spears, his father Jamie is ready to give up protection: “It is no longer necessary, circumstances have changed”

Soon the «Free BritneyCould become reality. There is in fact a sensational twist that threatens to radically change the life of Britney Spears after thirteen years of “conservatorshipOn the part of his father and a media and judicial struggle that has lasted for over two years. Surprisingly, Jamie Spears in fact, he filed a petition with the Los Angeles Court in which he essentially expresses his intention to renounce the role of supervisor of the life and economic empire of the pop star. “You have the right to have this court seriously consider whether protection is no longer necessary», Reads the document made public in the past few hours.

That of the 69-year-old “father master”, as the singer’s fans defined him on social networks (but just take a tour of the singer’s profiles to read much more biting and vitriolic comments), will be a strategic move or hides the firm will to pull himself out of the games of a legal battle of those without end? The second hypothesis is more likely, but Spears Senior has proven over the years to be sensationally unscrupulous, so anything could happen. THE tones for now are conciliatory: “Recent events relating to this protection suggest that circumstances have changed to such an extent that the reasons for the establishment of a guardianship may no longer exist», We read in the petition and everything suggests that the lawyers refer to the hearing last July, when Britney in tears had addressed a dramatic appeal to the judge.

The goal was to have the freedom to live returned, asking for the second time in two years to remove the father from the role of guardian, describing the parent and their relationship as “toxic” and refusing to perform under his management. The tutelage had begun thirteen years ago, precisely in 2008, the year after Britney Spears was admitted to a psychiatric hospital who, at the height of her global success, had an emotional breakdown following which she ended up under “conservatorship”, a measure which provides for absolute control of a person with mental problems. Over time, the control of his father Jamie had become more and more stringent and more and more commentators and supporters of the singer – which made him become the #freeBritney appeal is viral – they were convinced that the central point of this family feud was to be traced in immense assets (over 60 million dollars) of the pop star.

Who in a recent post on social media clearly expressed his thoughts: “I’m not going to perform on any stage soon, with my father deciding what I wear, say, do or think!”. In short, what seems to be the plot of a Ryan Murphy series is the sad reality, with an ending that could soon have an unexpected conclusion. “Ms. Spears told this court that he intends to regain control of his life without the safety barriers of a protection. As Mr. Spears has said over and over, all she wants is what’s best for her. If Ms. Spears wants to end guardianship and believes she can manage her own life, Mr. Spears believes she should have that chance, ”wrote her father’s lawyers. As long as Spears senior doesn’t change her mind, Britney could really get her life back in hand and be back performing very soon.