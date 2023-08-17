Britney Spears hits out at Sam Asghari: “He lost his temper”

Britney Spears and Sam Asghari split 14 months after marriage.

according to legal documents obtained by entertainment tonight, Asghari and Spears have been separated since July 28.While the reason for ending the marriage bond was given They were “irreconcilable differences”.

breakup news comes later tmz will reveal it The Princess of Pop’s Marriage Had Problems Due to Alleged Infidelity by the 41 year old singer.

Now, nearly 24 hours after the separation between the singer and the actor was confirmed, Sources close to the former couple have revealed tmz he “interpreter ofCircusphysically assaulted Asgari while she was sleeping, leaving him a black eye.

He Revealed That Britney Spears Hit Sam Asghari

According to the information revealed inside for American media, The attack must have happened earlier this year, while Sam was asleep.

Sam says that when he was sleeping in his bed britney lost her temper and started hitting him, we are told so Sam didn’t hit back. but when stunned his wife beat him, The above is read in the publication of the portal. Statements match a series of pictures reporters Where? Asghari was captured with a bruise over his eye and a bite mark on his forearm.

Britney and her fascination with knives

Apart from this, the source also revealed that The actor was very concerned about the singer’s penchant for knives, pointing out that the house was full of them since He was afraid that someone was going to break into his house to take him away.

“Britney was terrified that someone was going to get her i needed knives for protection (…) he took care losing control over the slightest thing, And that horrified Sam.” confessed insider,

Relationship between Britney Spears and Sam Asghari

Britney Spears and Sam Asgahri begin their romantic relationship more than six years ago But it was not The couple tied the knot by June 2022 In a ceremony held at the Interpreter’s Mansion in Thousand Oaks, California.

before saying yes at the altar, The couple signed a prenup to secure the singer’s money, However, a close source revealed that page six He Sam is trying to challenge said agreement, for now, Britney has already hired lawyer Laura Wasser, who specializes in celebrity divorces.