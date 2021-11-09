Britney Spears, how does she get that physique? | Video

How does Britney Spears have such a sculpted physique? The singer has decided to show her secret to the fans, here is the incredible video.

His name has often been the center of attention in recent times. After the very long lawsuit, who wanted the singer to take sides against the father who for years was his tutor, kept the attention on the fate of the artist alive. Over the years a hashtag (#freebritney) and countless fans around the world have kept the flame of the cause alive. Today that Britney is free again, the fans are delighted for her and for her Announcements arriving. The famous pop star, in fact, has recently announced that she will marry her current boyfriend, the personal trainer Sam Asghari. Undisputed queen of social media, Britney Spears to published a video on the web that left all fans speechless: you have seen that physical? The singer showed how she keeps herself so fit. Watch.

Britney Spears’ physique

The famous pop star Britney Spears It is famous all over the world. After her debut on TV when she was still a child, in the years ofadolescence becomes one of the most famous artists on the planet. His … Baby One More Time goes around the world in no time, placing itself at the top of the main international rankings. There Spears confirms itself as a style icon and a real one sex symbol for the generations of the early 2000s. Still today, after well two pregnancies, the singer holds a body to scream. But how does? Here’s hers secret.

On the very popular Instagram profile, the singer shared a video which left the fans in awe. The images show some sequences of a work out from Britney, in the company of fiancé and personal trainer Sam. There routine training starts with a few exercises for the arms and shoulders, followed by lifting weights. “My boyfriend and I always find time to train”, wrote the pop star in caption accompanying the movie. In the images, in fact, the singer’s partner also appears, intent on doing some exercises.

