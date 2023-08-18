Britney Spears’ husband seeks child support after divorce

Britney Spears and her husband Sam Asghari separated about three weeks ago, according to court documents, and she is seeking spousal support in the divorce and payment of her attorney’s fees.

Asghari, 29, filed a petition in Los Angeles County Court on Wednesday night to end her 14-month marriage to the 41-year-old pop superstar.

Like most California divorce filers, he argues irreconcilable differences as the reason for the separation.

The document listed the date of the couple’s separation as July 28, although news of the separation did not emerge until Wednesday. He states that he will try to get financial support from her, although this prevents him from getting anything from her. And he wants her to pay for the lawyers who will represent Asghari in the divorce.

The filing states that the value of Spears and Asghari’s assets, and those they own jointly, has not yet been determined. Spears and Asghari did not have children together.

“There has never been and never will be any negative intent towards him. Asghari’s manager, Brandon Cohen, said Thursday afternoon that Sam has always supported him and will always support him.

Emails returned to Spears’s representatives did not elicit a response.

The singer has not spoken about their separation on social networks. The post-filing Instagram post included a photo of her riding a horse on the beach and the caption: “I will be buying a horse soon!”

Spears married Asgari on June 9, 2022, at her home in Thousand Oaks, California, with guests including Selena Gomez, Drew Barrymore, Paris Hilton and Madonna, marking the wedding as a new addition to their newly recovered lives after a six-month break. Seen as a milestone. Prior to this, legal guardianship had controlled his life for more than 13 years.

Spears met and began dating Asghari, a model and actor, when he starred in the video for her song “Slumber Party” in 2016.

He cited his desire to marry Asgari as one of the reasons he wanted to end restrictive guardianship, which he said prevented him from doing so. The two announced their engagement in September 2021, after it became clear Spears would be released from guardianship, which expired in November.

In May 2022, Spears said that she and Asghari had lost a child during pregnancy, about a month before their wedding.

In the recent months, the news of the couple’s fight had increased.

Their marriage is the first for 29-year-old Asgari and the third for the 41-year-old singer. In 2004 she was married for less than three days to Jason Alexander, a childhood friend who tried to ruin her marriage to Asgari and was later convicted of rape, trespassing and assault.

Also in 2004 she married dancer Kevin Federline. Their three-year marriage would come at a time of intense media scrutiny and increasing mental health problems for Spears. Federline Spears is the father of two teenage children and has custody of the children.

Spears was placed under the care of her father in 2008. Initially doing well with the arrangements, he continued to release records, make videos and perform live, including a major concert in Las Vegas. But as she appeared less in public, fans began demanding that she stop using the #FreeBritney hashtag, which would eventually become a huge movement.

Since the guardianship ended, Spears has released music, including a collaboration with Elton John in 2022, but has not performed live in years or announced plans to do so.

Her memoir, “The Woman in Me,” will be published in October.