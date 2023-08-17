Britney Spears’ husband suffered physical abuse during a 7-year relationship with the singer

After this it was found that Britney Spears And Sam Asghari Rumors abound about the alleged reasons the couple are in the process of separating, however, “TMZ” has released one of the most shocking versions of the “Princess of Pop’s” love story yet. Because the US media allegedly published the news abuse that he may have gone through with Britain during his seven-year relationship, as he also presented photographs in which the model appeared with bruises and bite marks on various parts of the body.

This afternoon, the website published a story showing how rough Sam lived in a relationship with Brittany, who allegedly assaulted him from the very first moments of their relationship, however, over the years the violence escalated to such an extent that It escalated to the point that – they say – he even poked the model in the eye while she was sleeping, a situation that upset Asgari, who set out to resolve the problems that existed between him and the “Baby One More Time” singer. filed for divorce on July 16 after trying. ,

The eye injury – according to “TMZ” it may have happened earlier this year – in fact, Medium has photos of Sam taken on January 15, where you can see the model walking up to her vehicle And, when they change his shirt, it can be seen that he has bruises on his arm and his eye, just as there are bruises on other parts of his body.

But what was most worrying, according to a source who spoke to “TMZ,” was that this wasn’t the first time Britney had attacked the model for no apparent reason, and in fact, she had a fondness for knives because her home was away from them. The room was full, especially because that way she felt safe should someone try to get close to her, it should be noted that her ex-husband, Jason Alexander, tried to enter her home on more than one occasion. Tried it. The mansion, located in Los Angeles, just as she was always overwhelmed by the urges of the paparazzi guarding outside her home.

However, the constant presence of knives in the house bothered Sam and ever since he met the singer, he tried to help her leave the depressive state she had found herself in. The data was published by the “Daily Mail”, which released a text this afternoon revealing a source close to Spears and Asghari revealed the 29-year-old model married the 41-year-old singer in the hope of “saving” him. . But by today, they realized this was impossible as the singer had “no chance of being saved”.

“She is a damaged person and, although she talks a lot about being a strong and independent woman, she is still damaged. this is so sad. Sam’s a nice guy and I hear he’s tried,” he said.

This took place after 13 months of marriage, with Sam trying to support Britney, as the singer’s own relatives speculated that the only way the singer would stay “sane” was if she spent time with him, so now they Very worried about whether the artist is capable of doing this. He added, “Sane people in his life would be sad that the marriage broke down. (Sam’s) feeling was that he thought he could save her, but probably wouldn’t save Brittany.”

Amid speculations, it has been said that, after Asgari filed for divorce, the “Toxic” interpreter first broke into her house to record videos and upload them to the Internet, as a way of escape. I had set up a pole dance tube. From the reality you are experiencing.

Other information that the source gave to the “Daily Mail” was that, during the year and a month of their marriage, Britney and Sam were practically confined to the singer’s mansion, as he was recording his home. Liked to live in privacy. Videos to upload to her social networks. However, what seemed to be a good relationship between them ended with the passage of time until it reached a “very bad” point which forced the model to decide to separate from the singer, whom she then met. When he auditioned to be the protagonist. Music video for “Slumber Party”, a song that Spears released in 2016.

The source shared, “The reality of life with Britney was that it wasn’t fun and it’s not surprising at all that the marriage didn’t last.”

