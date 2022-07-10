Britney Spears: “I have never felt so harassed in the United States”

Britney Spears made a reflection on the harassment he receives in the United States. She denounces having been the subject of documentaries and television specials, alleging that she was humiliated by various US corporations.

“America has done a wonderful job of humiliating me,” he declares. Britney Spears. The musical artist stated that she, under her tutelage, was forced to walk from her car to be photographed by some paparazzi.

“I’ve never felt more harassed in my life in this country, it’s crazy… and we’re serious, is it honestly legal to make that many documentaries about someone? without their blessing at all?” reflects Britney Spears, bestselling author like ‘Toxic’.

He also gave as an example the name of other celebrities such as Will Smith, Jennifer Lopez, Halle Berry either Gwyneth Paltrowwhich are photographed without their express consent.

In addition, she highlights that these documentaries made- never helped her when it came to telling what really happened when she was under the legal guardianship of her parents.

Britney Spears is still fighting after guardianship

The legal team of Britney Spears He continues to investigate, looking for his father to assume his alleged responsibility for what happened under his guardianship.

Recently, Page Six published some documents via emails that would prove that the ex-manager of Britney Spears also influenced the tutelage of the renowned singer.

In the meantime, Britney Spears tries to rebuild her life with her husband Sam Asghari, whom she recently married just a few weeks ago. The singer’s parents, as well as her brothers, did not attend the link.

The judge ordered the end of the artist’s guardianship on November 13, 2021. Since then, Britney Spears He does not have a good relationship with his family members.