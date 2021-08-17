Britney Spears: “I will never go on stage again as long as I’m under the control of my father”

“As long as my father manages what I wear, say, do or think I will not perform on any stage.” To write it publicly is Britney Spears who now seems to have made one of the few free and autonomous decisions of her later years. The protest is against her father Jamie, to whom the judge has entrusted the singer’s full legal protection since 2008. “This protection has killed my dreams,” said the artist in an Instagram post, explaining to her fans how the only thing she has left now is the hope of finally being heard by the judges. Spears’ goal is to put an end to the psychological and “abusive” imprisonment she has been forced into since 13 years, since her father filed a petition to court for legal guardianship over his daughter, declaring that he was concerned about her mental health.

“I didn’t like documentaries about me here”

“I didn’t like the way documentaries unearth humiliating moments from the past,” Britney Spears continued in the long outburst, referring to the several short stories that have recently made the singer’s difficult life better known to the general public. One of them is Framing Britney Spears, the documentary produced by New York Times nominated for two Emmy Awards among other things. After that long story, millions of supporters around the world joined together giving birth to the #FreeBritney movement, demanding freedom for the singer. Last June 24 Spears had appeared before the judges asking “to get my life back” but the July 1st the court has expressed itself definitively by rejecting the request for revocation of paternal protection. The last act of the judicial confrontation dates back to just over three days ago, when the singer returned to speak before the Superior Court in Los Angeles declaring that she wanted to sue her father Jamie “for abuses in the guardianship”. A few hours before the hearing, Britney was officially granted the right to choose her own lawyer independently.

