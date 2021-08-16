Britney Spears: “I won’t go on stage until my dad stops controlling my life”

A few days after her first post with the hashtag #FreeBritney, published to celebrate the authorization to choose a new lawyer, Britney Spears attacked her father and sister on Instagram, where she said she will never return to a stage until when the protection will not be removed.

«For those who criticize the videos I dance in… know that I will not be back on stage, at least until my father checks what I wear, say, do or think. I’ve been doing this for the past thirteen years. Rather than playing in Las Vegas, where the public was so far away that they couldn’t even shake my hand, I prefer to publish the videos recorded in my living room », writes the singer, confirming the possibility of early retirement from her historic manager.

“I won’t wear heavy makeup, I won’t rehearse on stage, and since I can’t work with the remixes of my songs and have to beg to put my new music on the show for my fans… then I’ll stop,” continues Britney. Then he attacks his sister: «I don’t like that she showed up at an award ceremony and sang my songs. My so-called support system hurt me deeply. Conservatorship killed my dreams. The only thing I have left is hope, the only thing in this world that is difficult to kill, even if people keep trying. “

Finally, the singer tells how difficult it was to see the documentaries on her case and responds to those who criticize her. “I don’t like that they brought up humiliating moments from the past… I’ve been through those things for a long time. […] Now I have only hope. You are lucky to be able to see these posts, I may not make them anymore … If you don’t like them, stop following me. If you don’t want to see me dancing in the living room, if it doesn’t meet your standards, go read a book. ‘