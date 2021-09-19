Britney Spears: “I won’t perform again as long as I’m under my father’s control”

Britney Spears she said she will no longer perform as long as her father Jamie retains control over her and her career under the tutelage that was awarded to her in 2008. “This guardianship killed my dreams – she said in a long post about Instagram the artist – So all I have is hope. ” The pop star wants to end the deal, calling it “abuser”. Guardianship was established after his father, Jamie Spears, has petitioned a court to seek legal protection for the singer, worried about her mental health.

“I will not perform on any stage as long as my father handles what I wear, say, do or think,” wrote in the post Britney Spears, who has not performed in public since late 2018. In the message, the singer also stated that ” she didn’t like the way “documentaries about her life unearth” humiliating moments from the past, “adding,” I’ve gotten through all of this. ”

Documentaries – including Britney Spears’ Framing, which was nominated for two Emmy Awards – together with the #FreeBritney movement – have brought greater attention to the matter of paternal protection, fueling strong public support in favor of the singer, which has seen many ‘celebrities’ line up, the last of which Madonna who compared Britney Spears’ situation to slavery.