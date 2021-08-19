Britney Spears in court for battle with her father

Britney Spears is preparing to break the silence in the legal battle that pits her against the “master father” who has been managing her finances for 13 years. The hugely popular pop star is expected in court in Los Angeles to finally have her say (in virtual form) on Jamie Spears’ legal protection after her severe and public nervous breakdown in 2008, when photos of Britney with a shaved head they had then traveled around the world.

The court has made a closed-circuit room available to journalists because the seats in the courtroom are not sufficient to accommodate all the reporters who follow the story. Outside the courthouse, the protesters of the #FreeBritney movement, the protagonist of a global protest that over the years has expanded to include not only fans and stars like Cher and Miley Cyrus, but also people who have nothing to do with the singer: the term “conservatorship”, as the protection exercised generally on those with mental disorders or on the elderly is defined in California, often offers the side to cases of corruption and abuse. Britney, who will turn 40 this year, had challenged the situation only last year when, through a lawyer, she said she was “strongly opposed” to paternal guardianship and that she would no longer sing in public if things weren’t. change.

Jamie argued that Britney’s fortune has grown thanks to her financial acumen: from subzero a decade ago, to the $ 60 million last valuation of Forbes. Meanwhile, on the eve of the hearing, the singer returned to Instagram with a minivideo in which she answers questions from fans. After revealing that her best business trip was in Italy, as a guest of Donatella Versace, Britney said she “doesn’t know” if she’ll be back singing on stage again: “I have no idea. I’m in a transition period. in my life and I’m having fun. That’s all. ” Britney Spears hasn’t sung in public since 2018 when she toured North America and Europe with the tour Piece of Me. But if the return to the scene is still in doubt, rumors grow that she would be ready to be interviewed by Oprah Winfrey, as already done by other celebrities, from Michael Jackson to Harry and Meghan: an option considered after watching the documentary. turned on her since New York Times and “having cried for two weeks” for “having been put in the streets all her life”.