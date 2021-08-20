Britney Spears in trouble again, now accused by an employee – Il Tempo





There is no peace for Britney Spears. The singer – according to “The Hollywood Reporter” – is under investigation after an employee working in the star’s home reported her for being beaten. According to the alleged victim, the Spears he allegedly hit her during an argument at her home in Thousand Oaks on the morning of August 16. The commander Eric Buschow confirmed that the pop star’s employee called the Ventura County Sheriff’s Department in Southern California to report the incident. The agents have investigated what happened and will send a report to the Ventura County District Attorney who will decide whether to formalize charges against the Spears.



Videos on this topic

Loading... Advertisements

The lawyer of the Spears, Mathew Rosengart, called the allegations “sensational material for tabloids,” dismissing it as a hoax. According to the lawyer, the only problem involved “a cell phone, without any blows and no damage. Anyone can make an accusation, but it should have been closed immediately. ‘ «The same sheriff’s office – added the lawyer – acknowledged that the incident was classified as a” minor offense “and confirmed that” there were no injuries “. If the event hadn’t involved Britney Spears, would never have been reported. ” The 39-year-old singer is currently looking to end a 13-year stint under paternal care. Last week, his father, Jamie Spears, agreed to leave his role as guardian, a few weeks after the new legal team’s Britney petitioned to remove him and replace him with a support administrator. However, when the transition will take place remains unclear.