Britney Spears is already celebrating Christmas – here’s why

Posted on
Although Christmas is more than two months away, someone has decided to start celebrating Christmas. Let’s talk about Britney Spears. The world star, of whom there has been a lot of talk recently for the well-known personal story linked to the role of legal guardian played by his father Jamie, has published a long clarifying post on Instagram. “I’ll be honest. I waited a long time to get rid of the situation in which I find myself and now that we are here, I’m afraid of doing anything and making mistakes “, began the pop star in the caption that accompanies the shot of the living room with a huge Christmas tree.

Then he added: “For many years I have been told that if I succeeded in things, it would be over and it never happened. I worked a lot and now that I am getting closer and closer to the end, despite being happy, I understand that many things scare me ”. And again: “I began to experience freedom when, for the first time four months ago, I received the keys to my car. I have not done anything to be treated as it has been for the past 13 years. I’m disgusted with the system and I would like to live in another country. This year I am celebrating Christmas early. Why not? I believe that any reason to find more joy in life is a good idea“. Finally he concluded: “Lord, have mercy on my family if you ever decide to do an interview.”

