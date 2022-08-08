Britney Spears is back and will release a title with Elton John

She is back ! Britney Spears will reveal a new song in the coming days, performed with Elton John, report several American and British media including Sky News and Variety. “Hold Me Closer” – that’s his name – would be none other than a cover of the song “Tiny Dancer”, composed and performed in the 1970s by the same Elton John.

Impossible to know when exactly this new title will be released, the two artists making the mystery hover, but it would be for “in the next few days”, entrusted to Variety their representatives.

Elton John himself posted, on Instagram, this Monday, an enigmatic image on which we can see the title “Hold Me Closer”, followed by a rose and a rocket – the first would be Britney Spears, the second Elton John, says the Variety newspaper.

Britney Spears would have worked mid-July with Elton John on the recording of this sound. It is Andrew Watt – the same who has worked with Justin Bieber, Miley Cyrus and several times already with Elton John – who would have supervised this project, continues Variety.