Britney Spears is back in the studio (and with Elton John)

You’re not dreaming, we may finally be entitled to a new piece of Britney Spears. After six years without any release, the singer is back in the studio, according to reports from Page Six and TMZ. His comeback track is set to be in collaboration with legend Elton John.

This track is said to be a brand new recording of the Elton John song “Tiny Dancer” released in 1971, a title that has had a second life after being featured in almost famousa film by Cameron Crowe released in 2000.

An already cult collaboration?

always according to Page Six and TMZ, Britney Spears would have made an appointment with Elton John last week in a studio in Beverly Hills and the title should be published by Universal Music during the month of August. Grammy Award-winning producer Andrew Watt reportedly oversaw the session. This talented musician has notably worked with Miley Cyrus or Justin Bieber.