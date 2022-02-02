Britney Spears is free, her father renounces the protection of the singer: 13 years ago the nightmare between drugs and hospitalizations began

Britney Spears it’s free. Jamie Spears, the father who for 13 years was the supervisor of his daughter’s life and finances (a fortune of about 60 million dollars), has filed a petition asking for the end of his protection. In the papers she presented to the Los Angeles court yesterday, the singer’s father wrote that her daughter “has the right to have this court seriously consider whether this protection is no longer needed.”

“I want the best for my daughter”

Spears has tried to remove him from the role of guardian twice in the past two years, describing the parent and their relationship as “abusive” and refusing to perform under his management. “Recent events relating to this protection have cast doubt on whether circumstances have changed to such an extent that the reasons for the establishment of a protection may no longer exist”, reads the document presented to the Superior Court of Los Angeles. “Ms Spears has told this court that she intends to regain control of her life without the safety barriers of a guardianship,” reads the petition, which emphasizes the fact that Spears has expressed a desire to supervise their own medical and financial care. “As Mr. Spears has said over and over again, all he wants is what’s best for his daughter – the document continues – If Mrs. Spears wants to end guardianship and believes she can manage her own life, Mr. Spears he believes he should have this chance. ”

How it all began

It was 1999 when a very sensual teenager, who already came from the world of TV (like the then boyfriend Justin Timberlake), appeared to the world with the high school uniform and the pink plush pigtails shouting “Baby one more time”. Since then Britney Spears became in the 2000s the most popular young pop singer and for a long time among the highest paid in the world. But her popularity takes its toll on her and Britney has paid very high for it. The end of her affair with Timberlake destabilized her greatly. “Her status as half a golden couple had become an integral part of her identity, and after her separation, her sex life became a regular news topic,” writes the New Yorker. “The paparazzi were out of control, they were fighting over the shots, they were pushing each other. It was overwhelming and scary, ”recalled the rich American heiress Paris Hilton, with whom Spears, along with singer and actress Lindsay Lohan, began dating more and more often.

The drugs and the paparazzi

“She had little breakdowns, she was always crying, saying ‘I want to be normal'”, said one of her first makeup artists, recalling the “crazy” work schedules that Spears was subjected to, including dance rehearsals, studio recording sessions, photo shoots and concerts in the stadiums. At that time, the New Yorker writes, Spears was using marijuana and cocaine. She had been so “protected” up until that point, according to a person close to that circle, that Paris Hilton had had to show her how to use Google.

The marriage with Federline

Spears and dancer and rapper Kevin Federline met in a nightclub in the spring of 2004, and six months later they were married, but without Spears thinking about a prenup. This delayed the legal marriage. The marriage contract was signed three weeks after the ceremony, when Federline agreed to limit her participation in Spears’ estate. And ten months later, the couple’s first child, Sean Preston, was born. The paparazzi continued to follow Spears every time she left the house, even when she brought her son with her. In September 2006, her second child, Jayden James, was born, and in November Spears filed for divorce. “Give me my kids, bitch!” Federline wrote on the bathroom wall of a nightclub in Las Vegas, during a party with her friends. He asked for full custody of the children: Preston was just over a year old, Jayden was not weaned yet. Between Spears and Federline, who lived apart and shared parental duties pending divorce, it was Spears who became the “target of the tabloid’s violent sport,” recalls the New Yorker. In February 2007, she completely shaved her head and a few days later she attacked a paparazzo’s car with an umbrella, facts that solidified the idea that Spears was “mad” in the tabloid narrative.

The hospitalization and the beginning of the legal guardianship

In January 2008, at the end of one of the days he could be with his two sons Preston and Jayden, Spears began to cry and refused to let them go with the bodyguard arriving at Spears’ house to take them back to Federline’s house. Eventually, in violation of the custody agreement, Spears let Preston go but she locked herself in the bathroom with Jayden, refusing to go out. In a short time the police and firefighters arrived, according to Lutfi called by Federline’s lawyer.

The complicated story between the artist and his father dates back to this year. And it is a story carried on through accusations, tears and appeals. So much so that on the web the singer’s fans started the campaign #FreeBritney who mobilized to support his battle. Jamie Spears took over her daughter’s guardianship in 2008 by court order, after the singer was hospitalized over mental health concerns. Since 2008, the year the guardianship was established, Spears has released four records, toured around the world – from which he grossed $ 131 million – and held regular shows (so-called residency shows) in Las Vegas for four years. , like many late career singers. Her guardians, including her father Jamie, have been monitoring her expenses, her communications, and her personal decisions all this time. In 2019, following some health problems for which she risked dying, Jamie resigned from the role of tutor regarding the personal choices of her daughter, remaining the guardian of the heritage. Legal Administrator Jodi Montgomery took over her personal affairs, who manages his medical and personal affairs. The nature of the singer’s mental health problems has never been publicly revealed.

Medicines against his will

The pop star, a 2000s idol, told the court in June that the deal that began in 2008 was abusive and humiliating and filed legal documents demanding that her father be immediately removed as superintendent of his $ 60 million estate. During a court hearing, Britney launched a violent attack on her father saying that she was “abusing” her tutelage and that she had been controlling her life for 13 years. “My father controls me at “100 thousand percent” – he said – denied me the right to have other children and made me take a psychotropic drug, lithium, a common medicine for bipolar disorder, against my will“.

“I want to end this protection without being judged“Spears told the judges in a 20-minute video link speech. “I deserve to have a life, I’ve worked my whole life. I deserve to have a two or three year break“. Spears, a mother of two, also added that she wanted to marry her boyfriend and have another child, but her father would not allow it. Today, after years of suffering, a new chapter opens for Britney.