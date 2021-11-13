Britney Spears is free: legal custody revoked after 13 years. Fans out of court with the slogan “free Britney” – Video

Britney Spears and finally free: after 13 years a Los Angeles court has revoked the legal custody that subjected every action and expense of the pop star to guardians. Judge Brenda Penny’s decision ended a legal battle between Britney and her father Jamie that had been going on since 2008 when, after a couple of publicized mental breakdowns, the singer was placed under legal guardianship, a situation usually reserved for older people. or no longer able to understand and want.

Waiting for you outside the courthouse several fans who gathered under the slogan #FreeBritney, the movement born thanks to the supporters of the former idol of teenagers among whom there were rumors that Britney felt “prisoner against her will”. Over time, the movement has expanded to the theme of “custodianship”, and, taking its cue from the singer’s case, it is today “a movement for human rights”, as the singer herself said.

Britney is about to turn 40 and for the first time, in over a decade, he will be able to decide in total autonomy on his own life. The request came from the same singer four and a half months ago, when the pop star testified before Judge Penny. “I want my life back,” he said on June 23, revealing shocking details. For example, Britney stated that she wanted to marry again and have children, but that the guardians denied her an appointment with the gynecologist to remove the IUD.

The judge, partially agreeing with her, at the end of September had already suspended her father Jamie from the role of guardian, however, keeping in place the system of “custodianship”. Meanwhile, Britney had continued to give it to the family, even bringing up her mother for having first had the idea of ​​protection and for “having therefore secretly ruined her life”. Today, after the last sentence, some issues remain open, including the payments of the lawyers for this more than ten-year battle. The judge has yet to express an opinion on this and could do so in a new hearing scheduled for December 19.