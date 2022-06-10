Britney Spears is getting married…and her ex-husband is arrested for crashing the ceremony!

Lto wedding between Britney Spears and Sam Asghari It is certainly one of the recent events in the world of entertainment. It was previously known that the musical artist passed through the altar again. However, the ceremony experienced a particular incident. Jason Alexander, The singer’s ex-husband was arrested for trying to sneak in!

The former husband of the hit artist like Womanizer broadcast live on his Instagram the attempt to sneak. He spoke to security at the event and claimed he was invited, even though he wasn’t.

The police acted quickly and placated Alexander’s attempt to boycott the wedding. Something that, without a doubt, marked a large part of the wedding event. the lawyer of Britney Spears He was very angry with what had happened.

Mathew Rosengart explained that the singer is safe and that her ex-husband should be locked up. Rosengart spoke for the medium TMZ and provided further explanations of what happened.

“I am working personally with the sheriff’s department to ensure that Mr. Alexander is aggressively prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law,” explained the prestigious lawyer.

They got married in 2004

The aforementioned media reported that Alexander was booked for breaking and entering, vandalism and two assaults on security members present at the wedding.

Alexander and Spears married in 2004 in Las Vegas., although this union was not long in time. The marriage only lasted a little more than 50 days after saying ‘yes, I do’.