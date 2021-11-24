Britney Spears is getting ready for the wedding and the wedding dress is already in the works

Since she began to savor the pleasure of freedom, Britney Spears has taken back her life by going back to doing everything she had been unable to do for years, starting with marriage with Iranian-born personal trainer Sam Asghari who, two months ago, gave her a wonderful engagement ring asking her to marry. Becoming Mrs. Asghari is a desire that the singer of Baby one more time had been cultivating for some time and that seemed impossible because of the paternal conservatorship, aimed at preventing you from making any decisions independently. Although the wedding date has not yet been announced, Britney has already started the organization of her wedding starting with the choice ofdress whose creation, according to what Spears herself said, was entrusted to Donatella Versace.

On Tuesday night the singer from Toxic posed for some shots posted on Instagram wearing a pink princess dress that many believed to be what the 39-year-old would have sported on “Yes” day, but which Britney herself specified was not her wedding dress. “Donatella Versace is making my dress as we speak,” announced the ex-girlfriend of Justin Timberlake, whose bond with the Italian designer has lasted for decades and that Gianni Versace’s sister herself wanted to reiterate a few weeks ago with a photo published in the her own Instagram account that portrayed her together with the pop star at a Versace fashion show in 2002: “I will never forget when you came and stayed with me Britney, you were and will always be magical !!!!”, wrote the designer , always close to Spears.

A bond between Britney Spears and Donatella Versace that will soon be consolidated even more thanks to the crazy dress that the Italian maison will create on the occasion of the singer’s wedding, currently shrouded in an aura of mystery. “We don’t know if we will get married in Italy, or in Greece, Australia or New York City”, Spears had said a few weeks ago, still uncertain about the location of her wedding as well as about the guests who will take part in the ceremony, among which the family members and Britney’s younger sister will not appear, with whom the pop star has broken off all relations after accusing them ruining her life by holding her captive for 13 years (i.e. those in which Spears was under the legal guardianship of the Jamie party).

Fortunately today #freeBritney is a reality as well as the singer’s wedding with her partner Sam, to whom she has been linked for five years and that, shortly, will become her third husband. Spears was previously married to childhood friend Jason Alexander in 2004 (whose marriage lasted only 55 hours) and, later, to dancer Kevin Federline (father of his two sons Sean Preston and Jayden James), to which it was linked from 2004 to 2007.

